Cyient's Post-Correction Setup Mirrors 2022 Pattern: SEBI RA Priyank Sharma
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) <p>Cyient may be poised for a fresh rally following a sharp correction from its December 2023 all-time high, according to SEBI-registered analyst Priyank Sharma.</p> <p>At the time of writing, Cyient shares traded at ₹1,336.90, down ₹17.7 or 1.3% on the day.</p> <p>Sharma said that the stock's long-term price action has followed classic market cycle patterns, with the post-COVID uptrend delivering over 1,200% gains from the 2020 low of ₹184 to its peak near ₹2,459.</p> <p>He observed that the 55.9% correction since then mirrors a setup from 2022, before the stock moved into its final markup leg. </p> <p>The recent swing low of ₹1,084 aligns with the former all-time high zone from the 2021 distribution phase, which he identified as a potential support region in the ₹1,150–₹1,050 range.</p> <p>According to Sharma, this zone could serve as a launchpad for another major upward move, provided it holds. </p> <p>If the structure plays out, he sees the potential for a 150%–225% rally, though a meaningful breach below ₹1,000 would challenge the bullish thesis.</p> <p>On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was 'extremely bullish' amid 'extremely high' message volume.</p> <p>The stock has declined 25.8% so far in 2025.</p> <p>For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<</p>
