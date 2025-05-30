Colombian Stocks Break Key Support As Banking Giant Leads Decline

MENAFN - The Rio Times) Colombian equities suffered a notable setback Thursday as the COLCAP index fell 0.65% to 1,636.59 points, marking a critical technical breakdown that traders watched closely. Data from Investing showed the decline occurred despite moderate trading volumes across major Colombian stocks. The session marked a decisive break below the 50-day moving average for the first time since April 15.

On that date, the index had crossed above this crucial technical level. Technical analysts consider this development significant as the 50-day moving average served as key support throughout the recent rally that delivered over 20% gains year-to-date.

Banking heavyweight Bancolombia preferred shares led the decline, dropping 3.82% or 1,700 points to 42,800 pesos. The financial sector's weakness pressured the broader market as losses in Financials, Investment and Public Services sectors outweighed gains elsewhere. Bolsa De Valores De Colombia fell 1.44% to 12,280 pesos while mining company Mineros shed 1.23% to 7,210 pesos. Utilities provided the session's bright spots with Interconnection Electric SA ESP surging 2.15% to 19,920 pesos, adding 420 points. Corporacion Financiera Colombiana gained 1.69% to 18,000 pesos while Grupo Energia Bogota advanced 1.54% to 2,960 pesos. The technical breakdown carries broader implications for the index's trajectory. Chart analysis reveals the COLCAP trading near the lower Bollinger Band, suggesting potential oversold conditions. However, the decisive break below the 50-day moving average at current levels signals weakening momentum after the strong rally from earlier months. Support levels now emerge at the 200-day moving average around 1,571 points and psychological support near 1,600. Resistance appears at recent highs around 1,667 points and the broken 50-day average, which may now act as overhead resistance. The Colombian peso remained stable against the dollar, rising marginally to 4,130.50 per dollar. Commodity markets showed mixed performance with coffee futures declining 0.92% to $348.70 while gold gained 0.60% to $3,342.50 per ounce. Cocoa suffered a sharper 4.87% drop to $9,165. Trading Economics data shows Colombian market valuations remain reasonable with a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.6 times as of Thursday's close. The valuation sits within historical ranges despite the index's strong year-to-date performance of over 15%. Regional emerging markets faced similar pressures Thursday as global investors weighed mixed economic signals. The Colombian market's performance lagged several Latin American peers, highlighting domestic factors influencing sentiment. Volume patterns remained moderate throughout the session. This suggests the decline reflected measured selling rather than panic conditions. Technical indicators now point toward potential further weakness if the index fails to reclaim the 50-day moving average in the coming sessions. The breakdown represents a significant shift in technical momentum for Colombian equities after months of steady gains supported by attractive valuations and improving economic fundamentals.