Jodhpur Travel Guide: Must-Visit Places, Where To Stay, Eat, And Shop

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) <p>Jodhpur, lovingly called the Blue City, is a lively city in Rajasthan state, India. With its royal forts, colorful markets, and history, Jodhpur is history and modern-day charm embodied. Whether you are a history enthusiast, foodie, or shopaholic, this guide will take you through exploring the best of Jodhpur.</p><h2><strong>Top Places to Visit in Jodhpur</strong></h2><p><strong>1. Mehrangarh Fort</strong></p><p>India's largest fort, Mehrangarh Fort towers 400 feet above the city, offering stunning views. Constructed in the 15th century, the fort comprises complex palaces, courtyards, and galleries displaying royal treasures.</p><p><strong>2. Jaswant Thada</strong></p><p>Commonly called the Taj Mahal of Marwar, Jaswant Thada is a peaceful marble mausoleum constructed in 1899. The wafer-thin marble slabs reflect sunlight, giving a breathtaking effect.</p><p><strong>3. Toorji Ka Jhalra (Stepwell)</strong></p><p>An 18th-century stepwell, Toorji Ka Jhalra is a wonder of geometry that used to be a village water source. Now, it is a teen hangout, with locals dipping into its waters.</p><p><strong>4. Mandore Gardens</strong></p><p>Once the ancient city of Marwar, Mandore Gardens boast intricate cenotaphs, temples, and remnants of an ancient fort. The gardens are home to monkeys and peacocks, making them all the more lovable.</p><p><strong>5. Umaid Bhawan Palace</strong></p><p>Palace, museum, and luxury hotel, Umaid Bhawan Palace boasts Art Deco motifs and is still the pinnacle of Jodhpur's royal history.</p><p><strong>Where to Stay in Jodhpur</strong></p><p>There are plenty of where to stay places in Jodhpur, ranging from luxury heritage hotels to budget options:</p><p>Luxury Stay: Umaid Bhawan Palace, RAAS Jodhpur</p><p>Mid-Range Hotels: Ajit Bhawan, Indana Palace</p><p>Budget-Friendly: Shikargarh Palace, Zostel Jodhpur</p><p><strong>Where to Eat in Jodhpur</strong></p><p>Jodhpur is a heaven for gastronomes, serving genuine Rajasthani food:</p><p>Indique Restaurant – Renowned for dining on the rooftop with the fort view</p><p>Gypsy Restaurant – Best spot for Rajasthani traditional thali</p><p>Shri Mishrilal Hotel – Try the must-have Makhaniya Lassi</p><p>Janta Sweet Home – Famous for Mirchi Vada and Pyaaz Kachori</p><p><strong>Where to Shop in Jodhpur</strong></p><p>Jodhpur bazaars are filled with handicrafts, textiles, and antiques:</p><p>Clock Tower Market – Best for spices, handicrafts, and souvenirs</p><p>Sardar Market – Renowned for bandhani sarees and mojris</p><p>Umaid Bhawan Palace Market – Upscale shopping for antiques and jewelry</p><p>Jodhpur is a must-go destination for tourists looking for history, culture, and adventure. Whether you are exploring Mehrangarh Fort, indulging in Rajasthani cuisine, or shopping for handicrafts, Jodhpur holds a promise of an unforgettable experience.</p>
