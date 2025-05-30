'IPL Final Ka Kya Hoga Ab?' Virat Kohli Fans Share Hilarious Reactions As RCB Legend's Lookalike Serves Food At Temple

MENAFN - Live Mint) A video clip from the Ananta Vasudev Temple in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, has taken social media by storm - not because of its religious ambience, but due to a striking resemblance spotted in an unexpected place. A man serving prasad at the temple has gone viral for looking like cricketer Virat Kohli.

The video, which has now garnered over a million views, was first uploaded by food vlogger Pratham Arora on his YouTube channel. It later gained wider attention after being reshared on X (formerly Twitter) by user Sunil the Cricketer.

In the footage, a devotee is seen filming the temple surroundings while waiting for prasad. As the camera pans to the man handing it out, viewers were quick to notice his uncanny resemblance to the cricket star. Dressed in a traditional dhoti and sporting a moustache, his facial features instantly reminded many of Kohli.

The caption of the post read:“I am convincing myself that person is not Virat Kohli.” The resemblance was enough to send social media users into a frenzy.

Netizens flooded the comments section with humorous takes and witty remarks. One user wrote,“Accha so Kohli never left for the UK instead he started serving the mandir.” Another commented,“He actually looks more like Satish Ray who has put on weight and facial hair.

Adding to the fun, someone joked,“What bro same same but different?” while another said,“Arre Waah Puri main Virat post retirement.”

Another asked:“Match ka kya hoga ab?"

Other reactions included,“Bro finally became the pooja path type," and“He is judwaa of Virat Kohli.” One comment even read,“But bhai aaj toh RCB ka match tha?”