Bitcoin 2025 Attendees Set GUINNESS WORLD RECORDSTM Title For Most Bitcoin Transactions In A Single Day

Las Vegas, May 29, 2025 – BTC Inc and BTC Media LLC, the leading provider of Bitcoin -related news and the organizer of the world's largest Bitcoin conference , today announced they have set the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title for the “Most Bitcoin Point of Sale Transactions in 8 hours” at The Bitcoin Conference 2025. Over an eight-hour timeframe on May 28, over 4187 transactions were recorded.

Attendees had the opportunity to transact using one of the limited edition Bolt Cards distributed in addition to Lightning network at various on-site vendors and activations including the Official Bitcoin Magazine Store to purchase merchandise, food and beverages, and other items.

The Bitcoin 2025 , being held this week at the Venetian Conference Center in Las Vegas, unites builders, leaders, and believers in the world's most resilient monetary network. The event is expected to attract over 35,000 attendees and feature more than 400 exhibitors and 500 speakers across three days.

About The Bitcoin Conference :

The Bitcoin Conference is the world's largest and most influential gathering of Bitcoin professionals, investors, and thought leaders. Committed to fostering Bitcoin adoption and industry innovation, the conference has grown into a global phenomenon since its founding in 2019. Learn more at

