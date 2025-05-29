Petra Authority, IUCN Sign Memorandum To Boost Environmental Cooperation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Petra, May 29 (Petra) – The Petra Development and Tourism Region Authority (PDTRA) and the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) signed a memorandum of understanding on Thursday to advance strategic cooperation in environmental protection and sustainable development.The agreement outlines frameworks for exchanging information, coordinating efforts in joint projects, developing environmental planning tools, and fostering cooperation in scientific research, environmental education, and community awareness.The signing took place during a meeting between PDTRA Chairman of the Board of Commissioners Fares Braizat and IUCN Regional Director Hani Shaer, in the presence of IUCN Commissioner for Sustainable Development Fatima Hilalat.The two sides discussed potential avenues for collaboration, underscoring the importance of knowledge exchange and institutional capacity building in biodiversity conservation. They also stressed the role of development programs and projects in promoting sustainable growth in the Petra Region.Braizat emphasized the significance of strengthening partnerships with international organizations, noting that PDTRA seeks to balance natural resource conservation with economic and social development through sustainable and integrated approaches. He added that the partnership with IUCN will contribute to building the capacity of local professionals and expanding access to technical and scientific expertise.Shaer commended the Authority's ongoing efforts to preserve Petra's natural environment and biodiversity, describing the city as a model of development that harmonizes environmental sustainability with cultural preservation. He said the memorandum will open new pathways for joint initiatives benefiting both the environment and the local community.Hilalat said the agreement marks a critical step toward launching sustainable environmental projects in Petra and reinforces the Authority's ability to manage natural resources effectively and responsibly.