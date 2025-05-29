Martin Scorsese, Leonardo Dicaprio Team Up Once Again To Produce Action Film

"Martin Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio, Chad A Verdi, LBI Entertainment's Christopher Donelly, and Gareth West have teamed to produce 'Carthage Must Be Destroyed', an action film to be directed by Ocean's Eleven scribe Ted Griffin.

In the action thriller, a stranger happens upon a rust-belt city in decline, ruled by its criminal underworld. He uses brain and brawn to sow distrust and create chaos to dismantle the corrupt power structure, reported Deadline.

Verdi Productions and Ketchup Entertainment are financing, and casting is underway for an October production start in Rhode Island.

Scorsese and DiCaprio are executive producers; Verdi, West, Donnelly, Michelle Verdi, Chad Verdi Jr., Paul Luba, and Jennifer Davisson are producers. Lisa Frechette and Sera Verdi are also executive producers. The production companies are Sikelia Productions, Appian Way Productions, Verdi Productions, and Ketchup Entertainment, according to the outlet.

Verdi Productions president Chad A Verdi called the film "a dynamic project," and they all sparked the idea to "bring Ted's outstanding screenplay to the big screen.

"Collaborating with Marty, Leo, Jen, Gareth, and Chris is a pleasure. Our extraordinary production team will elevate this project to new heights," he was quoted as saying by Deadline.

Scorsese and DiCaprio have made six feature films and one short film together since 2002. In 1999, Scorsese produced a documentary on Italian filmmakers titled Il Mio Viaggio in Italia, also known as My Voyage to Italy.

The documentary foreshadowed the director's next project, the epic Gangs of New York (2002), which was influenced by (among many others) major Italian directors such as Luchino Visconti and filmed entirely at Rome's famous Cinecitta film studios.

The duo then worked on the 2004 biopic The Aviator, with DiCaprio starring as aviation pioneer and filmmaker Howard Hughes.