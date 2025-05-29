Amboss Launches Rails: Empowering Bitcoin Yield And Lightning Network Growth

Amboss , a leader in AI-driven solutions for the Bitcoin Lightning Network, today unveiled Rails, a self-custodial Bitcoin service designed to enhance asset utility. Developed for companies, custodians, and high net worth individuals, Rails enables participants to put their Bitcoin to work while contributing to the performance and scalability of the Lightning Network. This launch marks a significant step forward in creating decentralized, reliable payment infrastructure for the Bitcoin ecosystem.

Rails introduces a secure, innovative way for participants-termed Liquidity Providers (LPs)-to maintain full custody of their Bitcoin while generating returns through payment routing and liquidity leases. By integrating Amboss' advanced AI technology, Rails enhances the Lightning Network, enabling faster, more dependable transactions and supporting larger payment volumes.

Launch Partners and Network Impact

Amboss has partnered with leading Bitcoin industry players, including CoinCorner, LQwD (TSXV: LQWD.V), and Flux (a joint venture between Axiom and CoinCorner), to bring Rails to market. CoinCorner, a pioneer in Lightning Network adoption, has integrated it into its exchange operations and everyday payment systems across the Isle of Man. LQwD (TSXV: LQWD.V), a key player in Bitcoin infrastructure, and Flux, combining Axiom's and CoinCorner's expertise, share a mission to expand the Lightning Network's role in global payments. Their involvement underscores the industry's confidence in Rails' potential to drive Bitcoin's scalability.

The Critical Role of Liquidity

Liquidity is the backbone of the Lightning Network, ensuring smooth and efficient transaction routing across its nodes and channels. Rails empowers Liquidity Providers to contribute to this vital resource, enhancing the network's capacity to support high-value, reliable payments. By addressing liquidity demands, Rails not only creates yield opportunities for participants but also fortifies the infrastructure that makes Bitcoin a viable medium of exchange for businesses worldwide.

How Rails Works

Rails enables participants-known as Liquidity Providers (LPs)-to maintain full custody of their Bitcoin while accessing the Lightning Network economy. Yield opportunities arise from activities like liquidity leasing and payment routing, though returns are not guaranteed.

The service includes:



Rails LP : For high net worth individuals, companies with Bitcoin treasuries, and custodians, requiring a minimum of 1 Bitcoin committed for at least one year. Liquidity Subscriptions : For businesses receiving Bitcoin payments, offering cost-effective solutions with fees as low as 0.5%.

Getting Involved

Interested parties can explore Rails and participation details at https://amboss.tech/rails .

About Amboss

