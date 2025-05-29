Emirati Theater To Make Strong Comeback In Eid Al Adha 2025

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) DXB LIVE Hosts Diverse Year-Round Entertainment Agenda

DXB LIVE, the experiential agency of the Dubai World Trade Centre Theatre, will be hosting two spectacular performances of, 'One Thousand Nights and a Wedding' with the Shabab Al Ahli Theatre Group on May 7and 82025, during Eid Al Adha. The comeback of Emirati Theater is being spearheaded by DXB LIVE who are working on a comprehensive 2025 calendar, to boost recognition of Emirati Theater, support Emirati Art and highlight the talents of young Emirati actors.

The Future is Written in the Stars:

One Thousand Nights and a Wedding is a rich tapestry of comedy, drama, and music while celebrating traditions that transcend generations. The Shabab Al Ahli Theatre Group uses their artistic production to demonstrate the balance between important family traditions and the reality experienced by the youth of today. A beautifully intelligent, poignant production that blends the much-loved magic of ancient tales with a modern social commentary of life in the UAE. While presenting a captivating, entertaining show for the audience, the theater group use the stage to pose important questions about love, destiny, freedom and equality, reflecting the spirit of the times. Renowned Emirati Theater stars and rising young talent aim to leave a lasting impression on their audience long after the curtains close.

The Stage for Emirati Theater Goes Beyond the UAE:

'At DXB LIVE it's important to us that we cater to Dubai's diverse global community of residents and visitors. While we ensure that we curate a comprehensive events agenda, populated with entertainment on both a commercial and public level, it's necessary that we support Emirati theater, local artists and highlight the modern social realities faced in the UAE and beyond.' Said Khalid Al Hammadi, Executive Vice President of Dubai World Trade Centre. He added,To ensure we appeal to the multicultural communities of the UAE, we work to create an entertainment calendar that entices different audiences with international, Arabic, local artistic and musical performances. As part of our ambition, we aim to stage successful Emirati theatrical performances outside Dubai, in several Gulf countries, including Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Oman.'

2024 Set a Precedent for Entertainment Success:

Multiple successful shows, organized by DXB LIVE, were seen in 2024, with Omid Djalili's comedy performance drawing 2,000 people and 2,500 attending the famous Indian singer, Prateek Kuhad's concert. The production of ten children's theatrical performances at the Zabeel Theater in Jumeriah Zabeel Saray saw a staggering audience of over 6,000 children.

The Dubai World Trade Centre is a Hub of Global Entertainment:

The entertainment calendar for 2025 is rich with a vast array of internationally renowned events, concerts, plays and global stars. In January of this year, an audience of 3,800 were drawn to a comedy show featuring nine famous Indian comedians, March witnessed five awe-inspiring magic shows by celebrity magician, Rob Lake. Six prominent Filipino comedians will host on June 29and Indian artist Shreya Ghoshal will perform her much anticipated concert on July 19

The diverse entertainment calendar continues with the children's play Salama' by the Shabab Al Ahli Theater Group, and October 5will see Omid Djalili come to the stage. The events team are working hard to ensure the calendar has something for everyone, with several artistic, theatrical and comedy shows being announced later this year.

With a strong precedent for entertainment success set in 2024, a rich 2025 calendar curated for a diverse audience and rising pool of young Emirati talent, the stage is set for Emirati Theater, and the show is only just beginning.