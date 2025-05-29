Amboss Launches Rails: Empowering Bitcoin Yield And Lightning Network Growth

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Rails introduces a secure, innovative way for participants-termed Liquidity Providers (LPs)-to maintain full custody of their Bitcoin while generating returns through payment routing and liquidity leases. By integrating Amboss' advanced AI technology, Rails enhances the Lightning Network, enabling faster, more dependable transactions and supporting larger payment volumes.

"Rails is a transformative force for the Lightning Network," said Jesse Shrader, CEO and Co-Founder of Amboss. "It's not just about yield-it's about enabling businesses to strengthen the network while earning on their Bitcoin. This is a critical step in Bitcoin's evolution as a global medium of exchange."

Launch Partners and Network Impact

Amboss has partnered with leading Bitcoin industry players, including CoinCorner, LQwD, and Flux (a joint venture between Axiom and CoinCorner), to bring Rails to market. CoinCorner, a pioneer in Lightning Network adoption, has integrated it into its exchange operations and everyday payment systems across the Isle of Man. LQwD, a key player in Bitcoin infrastructure, and Flux, combining Axiom's and CoinCorner's expertise, share a mission to expand the Lightning Network's role in global payments. Their involvement underscores the industry's confidence in Rails' potential to drive Bitcoin's scalability.

"Rails offers a practical way for businesses like ours to participate in the Lightning Network's growth," said David Boylan, CFO of CoinCorner. "We've been using the Lightning Network for years, and Rails provides a structured approach to engaging with its economy, particularly through liquidity leasing and payment routing. This aligns with our goal of making Bitcoin more accessible and practical for everyday use."

The Critical Role of Liquidity

Liquidity is the backbone of the Lightning Network, ensuring smooth and efficient transaction routing across its nodes and channels. Rails empowers Liquidity Providers to contribute to this vital resource, enhancing the network's capacity to support high-value, reliable payments. By addressing liquidity demands, Rails not only creates yield opportunities for participants but also fortifies the infrastructure that makes Bitcoin a viable medium of exchange for businesses worldwide.

How Rails Works

Rails enables participants-known as Liquidity Providers (LPs)-to maintain full custody of their Bitcoin while accessing the Lightning Network economy. Yield opportunities arise from activities like liquidity leasing and payment routing, though returns are not guaranteed.

The service includes:



Rails LP : For high net worth individuals, companies with Bitcoin treasuries, and custodians, requiring a minimum of 1 Bitcoin committed for at least one year. Liquidity Subscriptions : For businesses receiving Bitcoin payments, offering cost-effective solutions with fees as low as 0.5%.

Getting Involved

Interested parties can explore Rails and participation details at .

About Amboss

Amboss Technologies harnesses machine learning, including reinforcement learning on network graphs, to develop intelligent tools for the Lightning Network. With over five years of data-driven insights, Amboss drives network growth and unlocks new opportunities as Bitcoin scales globally. About CoinCorner CoinCorner is a leading Bitcoin exchange and payment provider committed to simplifying Bitcoin adoption. A pioneer in Lightning Network usage, CoinCorner continues to innovate in the Bitcoin space. Contact

