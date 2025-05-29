Everstake Secures SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27001 & GDPR Compliance To Strengthen Institutional-Grade Security

Everstake , a leading global non-custodial staking provider for retail and institutional clients, has successfully achieved SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27001:2022 certifications, and GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) compliance, further solidifying its commitment to the highest security and regulatory standards. The independent audit was conducted by Prescient Security , a global leader in cybersecurity.

Institutional investors rank security and compliance as the top barriers to staking adoption - with over 61% willing to pay extra for peace of mind. Everstake's latest certifications directly address these concerns - ensuring that its infrastructure meets the highest global standards for security and data protection while remaining accessible to everyone.

SOC 2 Type II certification validates that Everstake maintains high levels of operational integrity, data confidentiality, and system availability. Unlike Type I audits, SOC 2 Type II involves continuous evaluation of systems over time, making it one of the most rigorous benchmarks in enterprise-grade cybersecurity.

Prescient Security's audit concluded that Everstake's Information Security Management System (ISMS) is generally compliant with the requirements of ISO/IEC 27001:2022, demonstrating the organization's maturity, ongoing development, and its ability to safeguard client data, mitigate risks, and uphold operational resilience.

Meanwhile, GDPR compliance guarantees that Everstake adheres to the strictest data privacy protocols, reinforcing trust among users in the European Union, European Economic Area, and the United Kingdom.

“Achieving SOC 2 Type II and ISO 27001:2022 certifications along with GDPR compliance marks a critical milestone for Everstake and stands as a testament to our commitment to institutional-grade security and transparency,” said , co-founder and Chief Operating Officer at Everstake.“Institutional investors demand the highest level of protection when staking assets, and these certifications provide them with the confidence that Everstake meets globally recognized security standards.”

“By achieving compliance with SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27001, and GDPR standards, Everstake demonstrates a strong commitment to security and risk management. These frameworks require rigorous testing and validation of internal controls, ensuring that our systems meet the highest standards of operational integrity and data protection. This proactive approach enhances our security posture and supports broader institutional adoption of staking by addressing regulatory and compliance expectations. Our team remains focused on continuous control monitoring, improvement, and adherence to industry best practices to establish new standards for secure and compliant staking services,” said , Chief Information Officer at Everstake.

About Prescient Security :

A Global Top 20 Independent Audit and Penetration Testing Company, delivers unparalleled quality in audits, attestations, and certifications to ensure excellence and client success. Using a Risk-Based Audit Approach versus a Requirement-Based Audit Approach, paired with the ability to customize audit deliverables based on specific client needs, Prescient Security operates from a cybersecurity standpoint first, is comprehensive yet granular, and in a fraction of the time.

About Everstake:

Trusted by asset managers, custodians, wallets, exchanges, and protocols, Everstake offers API-first, compliant infrastructure backed by SOC 2 Type 2 and ISO 27001:2022 certifications, GDPR compliance, and regular smart contract audits. Its globally distributed team of 100+ professionals is committed to making staking accessible to everyone while strengthening the foundations of decentralized finance.

Everstake is a software platform that provides infrastructure tools and resources for users but does not offer investment advice or investment opportunities, manage funds, facilitate collective investment schemes, provide financial services, or take custody of or otherwise hold or manage customer assets. Everstake does not conduct independent diligence or substantive review of any blockchain asset, digital currency, cryptocurrency, or associated funds. Everstake's provision of technology services allowing users to stake digital assets is not an endorsement or a recommendation of any digital asset. Users are fully and solely responsible for evaluating whether to stake digital assets.