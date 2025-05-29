Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Talk Of A 'Monster Dictatorship' Sets Tone As Korean Vote Looms

Talk Of A 'Monster Dictatorship' Sets Tone As Korean Vote Looms


2025-05-29 03:13:39
(MENAFN- Asia Times) With presidential election day coming on June 3, South Korea's political landscape is reaching a fever pitch. As of May 29, election law prohibits the release of new opinion polls, meaning the electorate will head into the final stretch blind to any last-minute shifts.

Polls conducted on May 28 reveal inconsistent results. One survey shows opposition Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung with 43.6% support, just ahead of ruling party candidate Kim Moon-soo's 42.7%.

Another puts Lee at 46% and Kim at 41%.

A third poll has Lee with a significant lead of 49.2%, compared with Kim's 36.8%.

The variation underscores deep voter uncertainty and the increasingly unpredictable nature of this election.

Former presidents Park Geun-hye and Lee Myung-bak have both thrown their weight behind Kim Moon-soo, the candidate from the conservative People Power Party. Their endorsements cement Kim's position as the standard-bearer for the conservative establishment.

'To prevent the rise of a monstrous dictatorship '

Then came a political bombshell on May 27: Lee Nak-yon – former prime minister under Moon Jae-in, prominent figure in the pro-Moon faction and one-time leader of the Democratic Party – endorsed Kim Moon-soo .

Now serving as chairman of the New Future Democratic Party, Lee publicly declared on May 29,“After deep deliberation, I came to the conclusion that Kim Moon-soo, the presidential candidate of the People Power Party, is indispensable if we are to prevent the rise of a monstrous dictatorship.”

He continued,“Faced with a national crisis – the emergence of a monster dictatorship – I believe we must transcend our differences of faction, ideology, and region.”

According to Lee, such a regime would represent a historic rupture:“A monster dictatorship means a situation unprecedented since the founding of the Republic, where one individual seizes control of the legislative, executive, and judicial branches.”

MENAFN29052025000159011032ID1109613230

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search