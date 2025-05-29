Operation Shield: Mock Drills Rescheduled To May 31

The exercise will take place across all western States and Union Territories bordering Pakistan, including Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Gujarat.

Organised by the Ministry of Home Affairs, the drill will test preparedness against enemy attacks through mock air raids, drone threats, blackout measures, and evacuation exercises.

Civil Defence volunteers, local authorities, and youth organisations like NCC and NSS will take part in the operation, which will begin at 5 PM.

The upcoming drills have been ordered by the Union government and will simulate emergency scenarios such as air raids, blackouts, and mass mobilization of civil defence resources. These states, sharing sensitive borders with Pakistan, bore the brunt of cross-border aggression during the recent conflict, prompting heightened vigilance.

Sirens will be sounded in key border districts, followed by brief blackout periods and emergency response checks. The drills are intended to assess the readiness of both civilians and authorities in the event of renewed hostilities. Civil defence authorities have begun issuing directives, while district administrations are coordinating with local emergency services to ensure smooth execution.

According to an official communiqué issued by the Directorate General Fire Service, Civil Defence & Home Guards, the first exercise held on May 7 exposed critical deficiencies in civil preparedness, prompting emergency powers and funding support through the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF).

The second exercise will include silent recall of civil defence volunteers, coordination with youth organisations like NCC, NSS, NYKS and Scouts & Guides, and simulation of air raids involving drones, aircraft, and missile scenarios. It will also test the activation of hotlines between the Indian Air Force and Civil Defence control rooms, and the operational readiness of centrally controlled air raid sirens.

The Ministry has directed all relevant departments to coordinate closely and ensure smooth execution of the exercise, which is expected to enhance synergy between local administration, volunteers, and defence agencies

