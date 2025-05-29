RTA To Open New Entry And Exit Point To Al Warqa From Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road Next Week

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network)

Dubai. Roads and Transport Authority. 29th May 2025:

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is set to open a new entry and exit point to Al Warqa directly from Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road early next week (start of June), aiming to facilitate smoother access to and from the neighbourhood. Once complete, the project will increase road capacity by 5,000 vehicles per hour, reduce travel time by 80%-from 20 minutes to just 3.5 minutes-and cut trip distances from 5.7 km to 1.5 km.

RTA has also completed traffic improvement works on Street 13 in Al Warqa 1 to serve residents and schoolgoers. These enhancements form part of a broader internal road development project spanning approximately 8 km, designed to improve traffic flow and enhance the efficiency of the local road network, ultimately boosting daily mobility and residents' quality of life.

RTA reaffirms its commitment to developing an integrated infrastructure network-encompassing roads, lighting, and stormwater drainage systems-within residential areas, in line with Dubai's urban and population growth objectives. This reflects RTA's dedication to meeting residents' aspirations for a modern urban environment that enhances quality of life, supports sustainable mobility solutions, and ensures the highest standards of comfort and well-being. These efforts align with Dubai's vision of becoming a smart, prosperous city that meets the evolving needs of its residents while ensuring their happiness and stability.

Development projects in Al Warqa also include upgrades to the internal road networks in Al Warqa 3 and 4. These works involve road paving, the construction of pedestrian walkways, pavements, and parking spaces, along with the implementation of cycling tracks exceeding 23 km in total length. The goal is to enhance connectivity with neighbouring cycle tracks and promote alternative, sustainable modes of transport.

The next phase will include capacity enhancements in Al Warqa 1, involving the conversion of existing roundabouts into signalised junctions with smart traffic lights. This is expected to improve traffic flow by up to 30%. These improvements are scheduled for completion by the end of this year, as per the project timeline.

Recently, RTA carried out a series of internal road development works in Al Warqa, including traffic enhancements around the School of Research Science in Al Warqa 4 and near GEMS Royal Dubai School. This included the construction of 150 additional parking spaces and the provision of secured entry and exit points for the new parking areas. These measures have contributed to easing congestion and reducing delay times in the school zone by approximately 35% to 50%.

RTA also completed internal roads supporting the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment project in Al Warqa 4, which comprises 136 residential villas. The works included pedestrian walkways, pavements, vehicle access points, and a fully integrated lighting system, all aimed at enhancing road safety and improving mobility for residents. In support of sustainable transport, a 7.4 km cycling track was also constructed to encourage cycling for both recreation and as a viable first-and-last-mile transport option.

Earlier, RTA held an interactive session with residents and frequent visitors of Al Warqa to highlight key initiatives and development projects in the district. The session also served as a platform for the public to share feedback and observations on infrastructure and the road network. This approach demonstrates RTA's commitment to listening to community voices, addressing their suggestions, and transforming them into practical solutions.

The customer engagement session with Al Warqa residents was a key milestone that helped shape a series of development initiatives and projects. These were translated into tangible improvements on the ground, directly enhancing traffic flow and addressing both current and future community needs.