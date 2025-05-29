Bollywood Actor Wamiqa Gabbi Can't Wait For 'Bhool Chuk Maaf' To Release Tomorrow

For the cast and crew of the Bollywood rom-com Bhool Chuk Maaf, life has been a turbulent ride with all the vibes of a time loop. A sense of déjà vu and relief mingle each time it's set to release, only for the day to go by.

Initially, the movie-in which a groom (played by Rajkummar Rao) finds himself living the same day repeatedly-was ready to release worldwide on May 9. However, the tragic Pahalgam attack last month that resulted in the deaths of 26 civilians and the subsequent retaliation by India through Operation Sindoor, gave the makers pause. They posited that it might be better to drop the movie directly on streaming platforms instead of the theatres.

India's leading multiplex chain PVR Inox did not take well to the move, challenging it in court. The result: A movie racked by controversy that was close to being released a few times, had to wait for the proverbial tomorrow.

The filmmakers have seemed to broken the spell; it's releasing in theatres on May 23.

“As our surroundings begin to heal, we're especially grateful to offer a theatrical experience for a film that speaks from the heart. In these times, when family means everything, we urge audiences to head to theatres with their loved ones, share a laugh, reflect on life, and enjoy a story that, we hope, brings joy," Dinesh Vijan, the founder of Maddock Films, was quoted as saying by the Indian daily Indian Express.

"We're also incredibly thankful to our exhibitors as partners for their continued support, flexibility, and commitment to theatrical storytelling,” he said.

PVR Inox concurred.“...We fully understand and respect the challenges faced by the team at Maddock Films in finalising the release of Bhool Chuk Maaf," Kamal Gianchandani, CEO of the multiplex chain, said in a statement.

"We're thankful for their continued faith in the theatrical model and their decision to bring this film to audiences where it truly belongs - in cinemas...” he said.

A relief for Wamiqa Gabbi

For Wamiqa Gabbi, who stars in the movie as a blushing bride, the news came as a relief.

“I like everything about the film. That's the reason I wanted to do this film. And when I heard the narration for the first time, I was just laughing throughout. Thank God this film came to me, and I'm being able to be a part of this beautiful film," she told City Times in an interview. "And I knew that my parents are going to be super happy and excited because they'll watch the film and be laughing throughout.”

Gabbi, who has also starred in Hindi, Malayalam, and Punjabi movies, explained that the project turned out to be a cheerful one. Especially since her character is“so fun”.“She's so colourful, she's so free, carefree, and she's so much in love with Ranjan (Rao), and all she wants in life is to get married,” she says, adding that she did not find it difficult to empathise with the character.“I understand love,” she smiles.

Another highlight on her reel record was working with Rao, known for his versatility on screen. He has played everything from an intense lawyer (Shahid, 2013) to a visually-impaired industrialist (Srikanth, 2024). And apparently, a nice person in real life.

“I had only heard good things about Rajkummar Rao from all my industry friends and all his interviews," Gabbi said. "I always liked him, so I was very grateful and very excited that I got a chance to work with him and learn from such a such an amazing talent."

It has been quite an education, she explained, because the actor is“so witty, and on the spot, he'll just come up with great improvisations. I think that is some talent”.

Think of time-loops in films and the most immediate association is Groundhog Day, a comparison that Gabbi is quick to stem.“Groundhog Day is a different world. But, yeah, getting stuck in a loop is the concept, and while there are so many other films in the West that have used the same concept, it's still rare in Indian cinema,” she explainex.“I think it's very refreshing to see a story with this loop concept in Hindi."

The story, while meant to be funny, has a deep message, volunteers Gabbi: "If you've made a mistake you should say Bhool Chuk Maaf, or I'm sorry. I hope that people, when they come out of the theatre, they take away the lesson."

For now, Gabbi is looking forward to a UAE release. “I have got so much love from UAE in the past, and I am forever grateful because the kind of messages and emails I get from UAE fans, it's just beautiful. I can't wait for them to watch Bhool Chuk Maaf and be prouder of me.”

There's been some waiting and anticipation building for the movie. Perhaps it's time to say Bhool Chuk Maaf and let it finally screen.

Gabbi's tips for staying fit

She may be playing a hapless bride-to-be in Bhool Chuk Maaf, but in real life Wamiqa Gabbi is a smart cookie. She's decided to take control of her life – and that begins with her health. Here are her tips on how to stay fabulous:



Get up early in the morning and work out.“I always do it in the morning, because by the evening your energy is drained,” she says.

Read up about your food intake.“When you have little more knowledge about the food that you're eating and you understand that what food is good and what is not, you'll make better choices.” Make your health your priority.“They say that you can have 100 problems, but if you have one health problem, all the other problems vanish,” she adds.

“Just do these things, and you'll stay fit; it's not just your body that that changes, it's also your mindset and your energy. People also begin to look and treat your differently,” she concluded.