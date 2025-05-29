Sambanova Launches Its AI Platform In AWS Marketplace

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--SambaNova , the AI inference company delivering fast, efficient AI chips and high-performance models, today announced that its AI platform is now available in AWS Marketplace , a digital catalog that helps you find, buy, deploy, and manage software, data products, and professional services from thousands of vendors. This availability allows organizations to seamlessly purchase and deploy SambaNova's fast inference services alongside their existing infrastructure in AWS .

This new availability marks a significant milestone in SambaNova's mission to make private, production-grade AI more accessible to enterprises, removing traditional barriers like vendor onboarding and procurement delays. By leveraging existing AWS relationships, organizations can now begin using SambaNova's advanced inference solutions with a few simple clicks - accelerating time to value while maintaining trusted billing and infrastructure practices.

“Enterprises face significant pressure to move rapidly from AI experimentation to full-scale production, yet procurement and integration challenges often stand in the way,” said Rodrigo Liang, CEO and co-founder of SambaNova.“By offering SambaNova's platform in AWS Marketplace, we remove those obstacles, enabling organizations to access our industry leading inference solutions instantly, using the procurement processes and a cloud environment they already trust.”

Accelerating Access to High-Performance Inference

SambaNova's listing in AWS Marketplace gives customers the ability to:



Procure through existing AWS billing arrangements - no new vendor setup required.

Leverage SambaNova's inference performance - fast and efficiently, running open source models like Llama 4 Maverick and DeepSeek R1 671B. Engage securely via private connectivity - possible through AWS PrivateLink for low-latency, secure integration between AWS workloads and SambaNova Cloud.

“With the SambaNova platform running in AWS Marketplace, organizations gain access to secure, high-speed inference from the largest open-source models. Solutions like this will help businesses move from experimentation to full production with AI,” said Michele Rosen, Research Manager, Open GenAI, LLMs, and the Evolving Open Source, IDC.

This tight integration enables customers to deploy high-performance, multi-tenant inference solutions without the need to purchase or manage custom hardware - expanding SambaNova's reach into enterprise environments where time-to-value and IT friction have historically limited adoption.

Making High-Performance Inference More Accessible

With this listing in AWS Marketplace, SambaNova is meeting enterprise customers where they already are - within their trusted cloud environments and procurement frameworks. By removing onboarding friction and offering seamless integration, SambaNova makes it easier than ever for organizations to evaluate, deploy, and scale high-performance inference solutions.

“This makes it dramatically easier for customers to start using SambaNova - no new contracts, no long onboarding - just click and go,” said Liang.

Availability

SambaNova's inference platform is available immediately in AWS Marketplace. Enterprise customers can visit the SambaNova listing in AWS Marketplace to get started.

About SambaNova

Customers turn to SambaNova to quickly deploy state-of-the-art generative AI capabilities within the enterprise. Our purpose-built enterprise-scale AI platform is the technology backbone for the next generation of AI computing.

Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, SambaNova Systems was founded in 2017 by industry luminaries, and hardware and software design experts from Sun/Oracle and Stanford University. Investors include SoftBank Vision Fund 2, funds and accounts managed by BlackRock, Intel Capital, GV, Walden International, Temasek, GIC, Redline Capital, Atlantic Bridge Ventures, Celesta, and several others. Visit us at sambanova or contact us at ... . Follow SambaNova Systems on LinkedIn and on X . To learn more, visit

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink