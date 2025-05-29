403
Dax Forecast Today 29/05: Slips Again (Chart)
- The German DAX initially did try to rally a bit during the trading session on Wednesday, but we have seen sellers come back into the market to push things lower. By doing so, the market looks as if it is trying to sort out where we are going to go next and perhaps looks more likely than not to go looking for value hunters underneath. I do think there are plenty of people willing to get involved in this market, because after all, it has been extraordinarily bullish and has been one of the better performers that I follow.
