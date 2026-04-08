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Iran Hints at Temporary Suspension of Military Actions if Hostilities Cease

Iran Hints at Temporary Suspension of Military Actions if Hostilities Cease


2026-04-08 07:52:20
(MENAFN) Abbas Araghchi indicated that Iran could suspend its military actions under specific conditions, stating that any halt would depend on an end to attacks targeting the country, according to reports.

In a message shared on the social platform X, Araghchi said, "If attacks against Iran are halted, our powerful armed forces will cease their defensive operations," framing the position as part of ongoing diplomatic outreach and mediation efforts aimed at easing tensions.

He further noted that maritime transit through the Strait of Hormuz would remain open for a two-week period, with passage coordinated alongside Iran’s military forces while accounting for operational constraints.

His comments come as Tehran has introduced a multi-point initiative designed to end the conflict. According to reports citing the state-run Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting, the proposal includes commitments such as assurances against future aggression, maintaining Iranian oversight of the Strait of Hormuz, and acknowledgment of its right to pursue uranium enrichment. The framework also calls for lifting US sanctions, ending measures imposed by the United Nations Security Council and the International Atomic Energy Agency governing board, providing compensation, withdrawing US forces from the region, and ceasing hostilities across multiple fronts.

In a separate statement released early Wednesday, Iran’s Supreme National Security Council confirmed that the outlined plan is intended to serve as the basis for negotiations, though full details have not yet been publicly disclosed.

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