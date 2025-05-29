USD/MYR Analysis Today 29/05: Lower Realms Test (Chart)

MENAFN - Daily Forex) The USD/MYR has produced a slight reversal higher the past couple of hours, but the currency pair remains within what appears to be a prevailing bearish pattern, this after 4.2000 mark got tested early in the week.

Bearish price action in the USD/MYR started the week off with lows that penetrated the 4.2000 level on Monday, but since the return of full volume to the Forex markets the currency pair has incrementally moved higher. However, the trend lower in the USD/MYR is likely being looked at by technical traders with anticipation. The slightly higher move generated the past few days has not been violent and some speculators may be starting to wonder where resistance will become a force again in the USD/MYR.

Trading conditions in the broad markets remain problematic for day traders and risk taking tactics must remain diligent at all time. While news from afar regarding the U.S and tariffs continue to be heard, the USD/MYR has correlated to the broad markets well, but continues to show signs of unique characteristics which makes trading the currency pair sometimes tricky.4.2000 Level Targeted as Sentiment Gets Tested

The test of the 4.2000 level earlier in the week shows that financial institutions leaned into selling, but the potential that the 4.1800 to 4.2000 marks remains an area where some believe the USD/MYR has been oversold persist. This is based simply on the ability of the USD/MYR to test those prices on the 2nd and 5th of May and then also reverse higher, which mirrors this week's results.

Some technical traders adhere to the notion if a bottom has been tested twice, that the next time (3rd attempt) will be when sustained trading can break important inflection points. The USD/MYR traded to a low of nearly 4.1100 in late September 2024, this as the currency pair broke below the 4.2000 around the 17th of September and proved even more bearish until seeing a reversal higher to Broad Global Market



The current price of the USD/MYR is near the 4.2350 mark and speculators as always need to be careful.

The U.S will release its growth statistics later today, meaning the USD/MYR will react early tomorrow morning. Yet, the catalyst for the USD/MYR remains overall market sentiment being generated by outlook regarding global economics affected by President Trump, and consideration of potential U.S Federal Reserve moves in July.

In early trading this morning the USD has shown some strength, but the buying of the USD against other currencies hasn't been wildly violent. Yes, higher ground has been tested, but as the day progresses and until this weekend ensues some speculators may be tempted to believe the buying of the USD, including the USD/MYR is a reaction which will erode again.USD/MYR Short Term Outlook:

Current Resistance: 4.2380

Current Support: 4.2320

High Target: 4.24890

Low Target: 4.2180

