Standing Between Conflict And Hope: Time To Equip UN Peacekeepers For Tomorrow's Challenges

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) As the United Nations (UN) marks its 80th anniversary, the legacy of UN peacekeeping stands as one of the clearest and most enduring expressions of multilateral cooperation. For nearly eight decades, the service and sacrifice of Blue Helmets have saved and changed lives-helping countries navigate the difficult path from war to peace.

From Cyprus to Lebanon, and from the Central African Republic to South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, more than 76,000 civilian, military, and police personnel currently serve in 11 missions around the world. These men and women offer a lifeline to millions living in some of the world's most fragile political and security environments.

In light of these growing pressures, it is essential to rethink the role of peacekeeping within the broader international peace and security architecture. As President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi has rightly asserted“peacekeeping-while a vital tool of the international community-should not be viewed as the sole means of maintaining peace”. H.E further emphasized that“it cannot substitute preventive diplomacy, mediation, peacebuilding, or the political, economic, and social measures necessary to address root causes and mend societal fractures”, underscoring that“peacekeeping must not become the default or immediate response to every crisis”.

This year's International Day of UN Peacekeepers is observed under the theme“The Future of Peacekeeping”-a theme that could not be more timely or relevant. Peacekeeping today faces mounting and unprecedented challenges. Conflicts are growing longer, deadlier, and more complex. They increasingly spill across borders and are exacerbated by terrorism, organized crime, cyber warfare, disinformation, and the weaponization of technology. Climate change, meanwhile, deepens instability in already-vulnerable regions. And divergent views within the UN Security Council have made consensus more elusive - slowing the pace of action, precisely when urgency is most needed.

As UN Secretary-General António Guterres bluntly put it:“Trust is in short supply among-and within-countries and regions... This is a grim diagnosis, but we must face facts.” Among the most urgent issues is the growing and persistent mismatch between what peacekeeping missions are asked to achieve and the resources that are not available to do so. This undermines effectiveness and places peacekeepers in situations“where there is little or no peace to keep”.

The Pact for the Future, adopted at the 2024 Summit of the Future, offers a moment of reckoning-and opportunity. It affirms that peace operations can only succeed when backed by political will and accompanied by inclusive strategies that address the root causes of conflict. It rightly emphasizes the need for peacekeeping missions to be supported by predictable, adequate, and sustained financing.

The Pact also mandates a comprehensive review of UN peace operations-a chance to rethink and reform the peacekeeping model. Today's high-risk environments demand that missions be equipped with the right tools, partnerships, and strategies to protect civilians and support peacebuilding effectively.

Egypt, through its 65 years of active participation in United Nations peacekeeping has long demonstrated a strong, sustained and unwavering commitment to the purposes and principles of the United Nations Charter. Since it first deployed troops to the UN Operation in the Congo in 1960, Egypt has contributed over 30,000 of its sons and daughters to 37 missions across 24 countries and has consistently remained one of the top contributors of uniformed personnel to UN peacekeeping. Egypt currently has 1205 peacekeepers, including women, serving across five missions in Africa

Egypt's longstanding record of service and sacrifice in peacekeeping is globally recognized. This is reflected in its re-election as Rapporteur of the UN Special Committee on Peacekeeping Operations, its recent election to the UN Peacebuilding Commission, and its appointment as co-facilitator for the upcoming 2025 Peacebuilding Architecture Review in both the General Assembly and the Security Council.

Egypt's leadership in peacekeeping is not limited to troop contributions. It plays an active role in shaping strategic thinking around reform. Through the Cairo International Center for Conflict Resolution, Peacekeeping and Peacebuilding (CCCPA)-an African Union Center of Excellence. Egypt has championed context-sensitive, innovative, and inclusive peace operations. The CCCPA emphasizes prevention, civilian protection, and regional partnerships while strengthening the participation of women in peacekeeping, in line with the Women, Peace and Security agenda. Through the CCCPA annual Aswan Forum, Egypt further promotes African-led solutions and stronger peacekeeping–peacebuilding synergies. This work, carried out in close cooperation with the UN in Egypt, is a prime example of effective South-South cooperation and the value of locally driven solutions. Egypt also actively contributes to training African and international uniformed peacekeepers through specialized facilities operated by the Ministry of Interior via the Egyptian Center for Peacekeeping Operations, and by the Ministry of Defense through its Liaison Agency with International Organizations (LAWIO).

Egypt is also a staunch supporter of the UN Secretary-General's Action for Peacekeeping (A4P) initiative. In 2018, Egypt convened a landmark high-level international conference aimed at improving peacekeeping effectiveness. The event led to the“Cairo Roadmap for Peacekeeping Operations,” a concrete framework of shared commitments that was later endorsed by the African Union in 2020.

This year, as we remember the 4,430 peacekeepers who have given their lives in the pursuit of peace, we must go beyond commemoration by upholding the principles for which they paid the ultimate sacrifice. Over 60 Egyptian peacekeepers have sacrificed their lives while serving as part of UN operations across the globe. Their sacrifice is a sobering reminder of the growing risks peacekeepers face, and our collective duty to ensure they are provided with the necessary means to fulfill their mandates.

At the recently concluded 2025 UN Peacekeeping Ministerial in Berlin this May, Egypt reaffirmed its strong commitment to advancing UN peacekeeping through planned deployments, the preparation of well-trained officers, and expanded training efforts. It pledged to provide specialized capabilities, deploy qualified personnel to UN missions, and enhance training in coordination with international partners. Egypt also highlighted the importance of integrating technology, drawing on lessons from regional transitions, and promoting gender parity-underscoring its intention to surpass the UN's targets for women's participation in uniformed roles.

As the United Nations continues to face significant challenges and in the context of a region affected by multiple conflicts, Egypt has stood firm as a staunch and reliable partner to global peace and security. Furthermore, Egypt has expressed its readiness to provide all necessary support for the UN80 initiative this year in order to help make it a success to achieve effectiveness and rationalization to help meet the acute financial challenges faced by the United Nations and peacekeeping. In that regard, Egypt's readiness and preparedness to host United Nations' agencies, programs and offices that might be up for relocation as per the UN80 initiative is to be highly commended.

Egypt's strategic location-at the crossroads of Africa, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East-positions it as a natural hub for connectivity and cooperation. Its central time zone and proximity to key regions make it an ideal and cost-effective location, reducing travel time and facilitating seamless coordination. With direct access to both the Red Sea and the Mediterranean through the Suez Canal – a vital artery of global trade – Egypt offers unmatched maritime connectivity. It's highly connected international airports and geographical proximity to conflict zones further enhances its relevance as a center for diplomacy, crisis response and peacekeeping efforts.

Egypt's vast experience with peacekeeping and related provision of humanitarian assistance are certainly also worth highlighting as advantageous. As host to multiple international and regional organizations and offices including the seat of the League of Arab States and with over 140 represented embassies in Cairo, Egypt remains a geo-political hub with an already strong United Nations' presence, a modern infrastructure, and well-recognized levels of safety.

As the Secretary-General has said:“Now more than ever, the world needs the United Nations-and the United Nations needs peacekeeping that is fully equipped for today's realities and tomorrow's challenges.” Peacekeeping missions are under strain. However, with renewed multilateral resolve, adequate resourcing, and bold reforms, we can empower UN peacekeepers to remain a vital force for peace, stability, and hope in a troubled world, and Egypt, in cooperation with the United Nations remains at the forefront of nations providing such support.

Joint Op-ed by

Ambassador Khaled El Bakly, Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs for Multilateral & International Security Affairs

Elena Panova, UN Egypt Resident Coordinator