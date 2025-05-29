Formula Fixed Announces 2025 Pro Series Qualifying Races In D.C. And The Bay Area

Registration for Formula Fixed Qualifiers begins on June 2 at

- James GradySAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The race to redefine cycling is officially on. Formula Fixed ( ), the brakeless, story-driven sport built for the next generation, has today announced the dates and locations for its first-ever qualifying races, paving the way for the 2025–26 Pro Series debut.Two regional qualifiers will take place in late summer 2025:Eastern Conference QualifierAugust 17–18, 2025Washington, DC Metro Area - In partnership with the Chocolate City Criterium, one of the most culturally rich cycling events in the U.S. Produced by Equip Racing and GRIT USA, this year Chocolate City is the official USA Cycling Criterium Championship race for DC.Western Conference QualifierSeptember 14–15, 2025San Francisco Bay Area - In partnership with the 19th annual Oakland Grand Prix, the legendary NorCal criterium. Since 2014, the OGP has been produced by the equally legendary Robert Leibold and Velo Promo .Registration for the Eastern Conference Qualifier opens June 2, and registration for the Western Conference Qualifier opens July 1, both at . Entry is $100. Top finishers from each region will punch their ticket to the Formula Fixed Pro Series, launching February 2026.“We're not here to tweak the old model - we're here to build something entirely new,” said James Grady, Co-Founder of Formula Fixed.“From fixed-gear heritage to fashion to fandom, this isn't just a race, it's a cultural shift. And it starts at these qualifiers. We'd also like to thank our partners at the Chocolate City Criterium and the Oakland Grand Prix, who allow us a platform to build a qualifying launch pad.”Why Formula Fixed Matters:94% of Americans know how to ride a bike. But only 6% follow professional cycling. Formula Fixed exists to flip that stat, building a league for fans - not just participants - with:Shorter, punchier races made for screens and socialIndoor and urban tracks that feel more Mario Kart than Tour de FranceA blend of athletes, creators, and city culture you can't find anywhere elseThe qualifiers will feature Short Track Races and Stadium Crits. Top riders will advance to the inaugural Formula Fixed Pro Series in the Winter & Spring of 2026.Want In?Who Can Compete: Athletes aged 16+ who have a minimum fixed gear race experience. Eligibility criteria and FAQs can be found on the website.What It Costs: $100 registration fee.When It Starts: Registration opens June 2, 2025 (Eastern Conference) and July 1, 2025 (Western Conference)Where to Sign Up:About Formula Fixed:No Brakes. No Masters. Formula Fixed is a brakeless, high-intensity racing league merging cycling, gaming, and storytelling. Inspired by street culture and built for a new generation of fans, Formula Fixed is bike racing reimagined - where every corner, crash, and clip matters.

