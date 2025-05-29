Myasthenia Gravis Foundation Of America (MGFA) Kicks Off Myasthenia Gravis Awareness Month Around The World

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The global MG Community is turning Awareness into Action to educate everyone about the challenges of the rare neuromuscular disease myasthenia gravis (MG). Individuals diagnosed with myasthenia gravis as well as caregivers, medical experts and researchers, pharmaceutical and biotech companies, and MG Community members are generating awareness of the disease and volunteering to spread the word about how MG impacts overall quality of life.

Global MG Community turns Awareness into Action to highlight the rare neuromuscular disease myasthenia gravis (MG).

Post thi

MG Community members from many countries collaborate and creatively plan and conduct awareness activities – everything from media relations, international events and gatherings, legislative advocacy, social media sharing, fundraisers, and more – that will increase awareness of the effects of the disease while outlining new treatments and research progress.

MG Awareness Month is a time to highlight how MG profoundly impacts the lives of those diagnosed. MGFA educates and informs, advocates and empowers, and funds critical research that could lead to improved diagnosis times, and an overall improved quality of life through better treatments and disease management strategies. June marks an opportunity for all MG-focused organizations and support groups the world over to collaborate and work together to achieve higher levels of awareness and action.

Approximately 90,000 to 100,000 individuals are diagnosed and living with MG in the United States alone. MG patients suffer with debilitating physical symptoms such as extreme fatigue and muscle weakness that impact a person's ability to see, swallow, smile, walk or breathe. MGFA focuses on funding promising research discoveries for better treatments while providing impactful programs, guidance, and education to support members of the MG Community.

MGFA provides toolkits, ideas, and methods of taking action and driving awareness. The organization also raises funds through its DARE to CARE program that supports MG research grant funding and educational materials and events.

MGFA Contact Information:

Michael Antonellis

Vice President, Global Marketing & Communications

[email protected]

+1-617-610-2411

Kate Stober

National Director, Digital and Content Marketing

[email protected]

+1-480-744-2705

SOURCE Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America, Inc.