Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
123Invent Inventor Develops Two-Part Emergency Safety System For Aircraft


2025-05-29 11:32:03
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a two-part emergency safety system for aircraft to help save lives in the event of a plane crash," said an inventor, from Sterling Heights, Mich., "so I invented the AIRPLANE SAFETY SYSTEM."

The patent-pending invention provides an aviation safety system designed to support the aircraft and reduce the impact force in the event of a crash landing or other serious in-flight situation. In doing so, it increases safety and peace of mind. As a result, it could help decrease the likelihood of fatalities in plane crashes. Additionally, the invention could be produced in different sizes to accommodate different-size planes.

The AIRPLANE SAFETY SYSTEM is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, visit . Or contact Qasim Mushtaq Salman Al- Ameri at 313-266-9306 or email [email protected] .

SOURCE InventHelp

