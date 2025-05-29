Dr. Jamal Bryant Expands Boycott To Dollar General Nationwide

Official Logo for Dollar General Boycott

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- From FAST to DIGNITY: Expanding the Movement for Corporate Accountability in Black America(Atlanta, Ga - May 29 - 2025) Pastor Jamal Bryant continues his charge on DEI rollbacks by major companies, now with taking aim at Dollar General as his next target. Bryant, who serves as the pastor for New Birth Missionary Baptist church, has already garnered much media attention this year with his strong stance against corporations ceasing their DEI initiatives. His most notable protest was against Target following their decision to end their DEI program back in January.Bryant's protest against Dollar General looks to be more digital than social in comparison to his recent Target boycott. The movement urges individuals to call or mail the Dollar General Head Quarters, email their CEO Todd Vasos, and demand they reinstate their DEI program and commit to equity.With his eyes now set on his new objective, Jamal Bryant aims to expose how Dollar General has financially profited off of the dollars from African Americans, but have failed to make any significant reinvests into the Black community.Dollar General Is an American-based chain of discount stores that's become a powerhouse in the retailers space over the past few decades. It has cultivated its audience by primarily catering to those in low-income areas and urban communities.Despite their positive perception in the public eye, Jamal Bryant senses hypocrisy in Dollar General's operations. Roughly 75% of Americans reside within a 5 mile radius of a Dollar General location, but almost none see investments from them into their communities. Secondly, Dollar General has never made donations to any Black civil rights organization, despite earning $40 billion dollars in 2024. Lastly, Dollar General has up to three times the footprint of both Walmart and Target combined, but has less than 2% of Black leadership.Through this data Jamal Bryant persists that despite Dollar General's public image, the company possesses no comprehensive DEI strategies, has a very limited philanthropic presence in Black communities, and a miniature investment in local infrastructure.Bryant's goals for his protest against Dollar General includes restoring their DEI infrastructure, establish a community reinvestment fund, expand corporate contracts to Black-owned vendors, and address any of the systemic racism that exists within the corporate culture.Through all of his efforts thus far has Jamal Bryant greatly highlighted the Black dollar and the economical impact it has on society within the United States. By these means has Bryant now leveraged the pockets of Black people towards major corporations intendant on holding them accountable for their shortcomings towards racial inclusivity and diversity.Pastor Jamal Bryant is the man behind this movement and has drawn much publicity with stances opposing big corporations halting their DEI programs. Bryant originally started the TargetFAST, a 40-day fast period ceasing all forms of shopping and spending at the retailers locations influenced by the companies DEI rollback easier this year.The fast quickly turned into a nationwide boycott on Target. It aimed to persuade them to follow through on the alleged promises the Target CEO made to Bryant regarding investments to HBCU's and Black-owned brands.Dollar General is the latest major corporation on Jamal Bryant's list of businesses he claims have retreated from their initial DEI mandates, and looks to spark a societal change in corporate accountability in relation tot he Black community.For media inquiries, interviews, or event access, please contact Evan Washington at ...

