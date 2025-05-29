MENAFN - Asia Times) German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's revelation that the West has removed all restrictions on the range of weapons it supplies to Ukraine evoked a sense of deja vu from late last year.

Russia warned them against doing this at the time, but the moment of truth finally arrived once they defied it. That's when Russian President Vladimir Putin climbed the escalation ladder by authorizing the use of a hitherto top-secret hypersonic medium-range Oreshnik missile against Ukraine. History might therefore be about to repeat itself .

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov described the West's reported decision as“quite dangerous”, while Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov assessed that it was evidently“made quite some time ago and kept under wraps”, which aligns with what Merz himself later claimed when clarifying his comments.

Nevertheless, this policy has yet to result in any strategically significant attacks, let alone reshape the conflict's dynamics in Ukraine's favor. If that changes, however, Russia might deploy more Oreshniks, enabling more potent attacks on strategic targets.