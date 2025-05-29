403
Israeli Officials Reject US Proposal for Gaza Ceasefire
(MENAFN) Several Israeli government ministers have expressed strong resistance to the ceasefire plan suggested by US Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff, aimed at ending Israel’s severe military campaign in the Palestinian territory of Gaza.
On Wednesday, Witkoff revealed that negotiators were nearing an agreement that could potentially halt Israel’s offensive in Gaza.
He conveyed optimism about reaching a "long-term resolution, temporary ceasefire, and a long-term resolution, a peaceful resolution of that conflict," during a press briefing at the White House.
However, far-right Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich promptly opposed the ceasefire initiative, asserting that it would serve as "a lifeline to Hamas."
He firmly stated, "We are not leaving areas we've conquered," signaling his determination to maintain control over captured territories.
Settlement Minister Orit Strock urged Premier Benjamin Netanyahu to persist with the Gaza military operations, insisting that Israel must not "fold" at this stage of the conflict.
Meanwhile, Diaspora Minister Amichai Chikli dismissed the US ceasefire suggestion, branding the proposal as "salami tactics."
He called on Netanyahu to allow the Israeli military to continue its campaign to seize Gaza fully and force Hamas into surrender.
Echoing these sentiments, extremist National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir expressed unwavering opposition to any agreement that would pause the fighting.
He declared, "The prime minister knows what my red line is, and he knows when he crosses it," emphasizing his total rejection of any deal that halts the war, even temporarily.
