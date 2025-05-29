Townsq Unveils New AI Suggested Reply Feature At 2025 CAI Annual Conference And Exposition

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DALLAS, Texas, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TownSq , the leading community management platform, proudly debuted its latest innovation--during the 2025 CAI Annual Conference and Exposition, held May 7–10 in Orlando, Florida. This groundbreaking feature introduces a new era of efficiency and automation in homeowner communication for community managers and board members.

AI Suggested Reply acts as a trusted virtual assistant, leveraging native community documents and data within the TownSq platform to deliver automated, tailored responses to homeowner inquiries. This intelligent feature not only ensures accurate replies but significantly reduces response time, enhancing productivity across the board.

“This new feature is a testament to our unwavering commitment to innovation and our mission to deliver solutions that transform community management and simplify community living,” said Katie Foell, President of TownSq.

Pilot participants are already seeing dramatic improvements. Deidre McCarthy, CMCA, AMS, Director of Operations at Homeside Properties, Inc., shared:“Answering 15–20 requests typically take around 50 minutes to complete. Using AI Suggested Reply, it only took 6 minutes. It saved me 45 minutes.”

Coinciding with the AI debut is the launch of TownSq's new Workspace -a customizable interface that allows users to manage all requests, tasks, and communications in one centralized location. With advanced tools to sort, filter, and prioritize tasks, managers can now work more efficiently than ever before.

As TownSq continues to expand its platform, this new generation of smart tools reinforces the company's dedication to creating meaningful solutions that meet the evolving needs of today's communities-making life easier for management teams and more connected for residents.

For more information, visit .

Media Contact:

Amelia Duckworth

...

CONTACT: Amelia Duckworth TownSq 972.482.5974 ...