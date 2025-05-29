Townsq Unveils New AI Suggested Reply Feature At 2025 CAI Annual Conference And Exposition
AI Suggested Reply acts as a trusted virtual assistant, leveraging native community documents and data within the TownSq platform to deliver automated, tailored responses to homeowner inquiries. This intelligent feature not only ensures accurate replies but significantly reduces response time, enhancing productivity across the board.
“This new feature is a testament to our unwavering commitment to innovation and our mission to deliver solutions that transform community management and simplify community living,” said Katie Foell, President of TownSq.
Pilot participants are already seeing dramatic improvements. Deidre McCarthy, CMCA, AMS, Director of Operations at Homeside Properties, Inc., shared:“Answering 15–20 requests typically take around 50 minutes to complete. Using AI Suggested Reply, it only took 6 minutes. It saved me 45 minutes.”
Coinciding with the AI debut is the launch of TownSq's new Workspace -a customizable interface that allows users to manage all requests, tasks, and communications in one centralized location. With advanced tools to sort, filter, and prioritize tasks, managers can now work more efficiently than ever before.
As TownSq continues to expand its platform, this new generation of smart tools reinforces the company's dedication to creating meaningful solutions that meet the evolving needs of today's communities-making life easier for management teams and more connected for residents.
For more information, visit .
Media Contact:
Amelia Duckworth
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- FBS Leads The Way With The Best Trading Conditions 2025 Award
- Reppo Launches World's First Liquid Node Sale, Pioneering Decentralized Data Infrastructure
- Primexbt Introduces VIP Tiers With Up To 50% Trading Fee Discounts For Active Traders
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- BTCC Exchange Announces Proof Of Reserves In April 2025, Demonstrating Powerful 161% Asset Backing
CommentsNo comment