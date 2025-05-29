403
Iran, Oman Forge Stronger Bilateral Collaboration
(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Iran and Oman declared a shared commitment to enhance collaboration on essential bilateral and regional matters, following Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian's two-day official visit to Muscat, as reported by an Iranian news source.
Pezeshkian arrived in Oman on Tuesday at the invitation of Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said to reinforce the “strong historical bond between the two brotherly nations and to advance sustainable cooperation,” the statement noted.
Throughout their discussions, both leaders explored opportunities to deepen collaboration across multiple sectors and agreed to increase coordination on shared priorities. They emphasized the need to expand economic relations and encouraged both governments to back private-sector initiatives aimed at boosting trade and investment flows.
On regional matters, the two officials jointly condemned Israel’s military campaign in the Gaza Strip and demanded an immediate, lasting ceasefire. They also highlighted the critical need to deliver humanitarian assistance throughout Palestine.
Pezeshkian lauded Oman’s role in mediating indirect Iran-U.S. nuclear negotiations and welcomed the release of a joint postage stamp as a gesture of cultural diplomacy between the neighboring countries. Haitham expressed optimism that the Tehran-Washington talks would result in a mutually advantageous agreement, fostering regional stability and prosperity.
