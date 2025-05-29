2Nd Earthquake In 3 Days Jolts Pakistan, Magnitude 4.4 Recorded Today

403
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) <p>An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on Richter scale struck Pakistan on Thursday, as per National Center of Seismology (NCS).As per the NCS, the earthquake occurred at 16:06 hours IST (Indian Standard Time).</p><p>There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage to property, as the tremor was relatively mild in intensity and did not cause significant disruption to life or infrastructure in the affected region.</p><p> </p><p>EQ of M: 4.4, On: 29/05/2025 16:06:56 IST, Lat: 30.14 N, Long: 70.36 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Pakistan. For more information Download the BhooKamp App @DrJitendraSingh @OfficeOfDrJS @Ravi_MoES @Dr_Mishra1966 @ndmaindia twitter/1VZNMT5oSw</p><p>- National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) May 29, 2025</p><p>"EQ of M: 4.4, On: 29/05/2025 16:06:56 IST, Lat: 30.14 N, Long: 70.36 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Pakistan." </p><p>Earlier, an earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter Scale jolted Pakistan on Tuesday, the NCS said. </p><p>As per the NCS, the earthquake occurred at 7:20 pm (IST) at latitude 31.31 N, and longitude 72.52 E.</p><p>The earthquake occurred at a depth of 111 kilometers.</p><p>In a statement shared on X, the NCS stated,“EQ of M: 4.2, On: 27/05/2025 19:20:39 IST, Lat: 31.31 N, Long: 72.52 E, Depth: 111 Km, Location: Pakistan.”</p>
