Free Frazil Friday Is Back! Thousands Of Convenience Stores To Offer Free Slush Drinks This Summer

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Free Frazil Friday is our favorite tradition, and it's exciting to see how much it has grown over the past three years," said Sam Owens, CMO of Frazil. "It's an opportunity to celebrate our fans, reach new customers, and kick off summer on a fun and refreshing note. With the support of our retail partners, we're thrilled to make this year's giveaway the biggest one yet."

Frazil is also extending Free Frazil Friday beyond retail locations to thank the healthcare workers who care for their communities every day. In Utah, the company will be supporting healthcare groups, including the Huntsman Cancer Institute in Salt Lake City, to bring free frozen drinks directly to hospital staff. For employees who may not be able to visit a convenience store, this ensures they can still enjoy a Frazil break. Frazil has already begun installing machines in select healthcare facilities as part of its broader effort to make its frozen drinks available in more settings.

The award-winning campaign first launched in 2023 across Utah, Idaho, and Nevada, and quickly built a loyal following as it kicked off the summer season. In 2024, it expanded nationwide with over 100 retail chains and 7,000 locations participating, with even more expected to join this year. This year's Free Frazil Friday will also feature the new Cherry Limeade flavor.

To redeem a free Frazil, customers can visit any participating convenience store, fill a small-size Frazil cup, and scan it at the register to receive it free of charge. Limit one per person, while supplies last.

To find a participating location, visit . GasBuddy users can also search for nearby stores offering Free Frazil Friday directly within the app.

Free Frazil Friday will run every Friday from June 6 through June 27, 2025.

About Frazil

Frazil is the #1 slush brand in the United States, with over 40,000 machines across various locations, including convenience stores, movie theaters, amusement parks, water parks, stadiums, and family entertainment centers nationwide. Known for its signature texture and bold, vibrant flavors, Frazil has redefined the frozen drink experience, making it a go-to choice for fun-seekers and beverage lovers alike. In addition to its award-winning Frazil slushies, the company also offers the popular Café Tango frozen coffee beverage, delivering a variety of exciting options to satisfy every palate. From convenience stores to schools, Frazil is committed to bringing smiles and refreshing experiences to customers across the country.

Media Contact

Frazil PR

[email protected]

(801) 858-0321

SOURCE Frazil