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Azerbaijan's AZAL Resumes Scheduled Flights To Nakhchivan Destination

Azerbaijan's AZAL Resumes Scheduled Flights To Nakhchivan Destination


2026-05-22 03:04:25
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) has resumed Baku-Nakhchivan-Baku flights, which were postponed due to adverse weather conditions, a source in AZAL CJSC told Trend.

The source noted that although unstable weather conditions are currently prevailing in the region, flights on the said route continue to operate as they don't pose a threat to the operation of flights.

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Trend News Agency

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