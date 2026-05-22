Azerbaijan's AZAL Resumes Scheduled Flights To Nakhchivan Destination

The source noted that although unstable weather conditions are currently prevailing in the region, flights on the said route continue to operate as they don't pose a threat to the operation of flights.

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