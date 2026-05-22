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Azerbaijan's AZAL Resumes Scheduled Flights To Nakhchivan Destination
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) has resumed Baku-Nakhchivan-Baku flights, which were postponed due to adverse weather conditions, a source in AZAL CJSC told Trend.
The source noted that although unstable weather conditions are currently prevailing in the region, flights on the said route continue to operate as they don't pose a threat to the operation of flights.--
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