Global Vaginal Pessary Market Growth: Projected To Reach $0.60 Billion By 2029 With An Impressive 9.3% CAGR

Vaginal Pessary Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company's Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034

A surge has been observed in the vaginal pessary market in recent years, growing from $0.39 billion in 2024 to $0.42 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 9.7%. The growth fosters from increased demand for non-invasive treatment options, the prevalent urinary incontinence among women, enhanced healthcare access for women, escalating awareness of pelvic floor exercises, and the rising quest for cost-effective treatments.

Where Is The Vaginal Pessary Market Headed In The Future?

The near future holds a promising outlook for the vaginal pessary market , projected to swell to $0.60 billion by 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 9.3%. In the forecast period, the growth will stem from an increase in the aging female population, surge in demand for personalized medical devices, greater access to healthcare facilities, escalating healthcare expenditure and advocacy from women's health organizations. Several trends are expected to shape this forecast period, including technological advancements, minimally invasive treatments, telehealth integration, regulatory advancements and sustainable manufacturing practices.

What's Fueling The Vaginal Pessary Market Growth?

The rise of telemedicine is expected to fuel the growth of the vaginal pessary market in the coming years. Telemedicine, which refers to the remote diagnosis, consultation, and treatment of patients using telecommunications technology such as video calls, mobile apps, and online platforms, supports vaginal pessary use by providing remote access to education, follow-up care, and consultations for fitting, discomfort management, and maintenance, thereby improving patient adherence and treatment outcomes. The growing adoption of telemedicine, evidenced by an 8% point increase from 72% telemedicine usage in 2021 to 80% in 2023, according to a survey by Rock Health, is set to be a key driver in the growth of the vaginal pessary market.

Which Companies Form The Backbone Of The Vaginal Pessary Market?

Key players operating in the vaginal pessary market are Medline Industries LP, CooperSurgical Inc., Bliss GVS Pharma, AMI Polymer Pvt. Ltd., MedGyn Products Inc., Kolplast, Bray Group Limited, Indosurgicals Pvt Ltd., Advance Rubber Industries, Endotherapeutics Pty Ltd., Desco Medical, Grayline Medical, Fem Therapeutics Inc., Proexamine Surgicals Pvt Ltd., Naulakha Industries, Contipi Medical, Wallach Surgical Devices, EOSTERA TEKNOCORP, me., Reyansh Remedies.

What Trends Are Emerging In The Vaginal Pessary Market?

These companies are focusing on developing technologically advanced products, like personalized pessary solutions, to support women with pelvic floor disorders. An example from March 2024 shows Cosm Medical, a Canada-based medical device company, receiving the U.S. Food and Drug Administration FDA approval for its personalized Gynethotics Pessaries that use advanced technologies including AI and 3D printing to create patient-specific pessaries with almost 10 million possible configurations.

How Is The Market Of The Vaginal Pessary Segmented?

On a segmental level, the vaginal pessary market covered in this report includes:

1 By Product Type: Vaginal Ring, Gehrung, Cube, Gellhorn, Other Product Types

2 By Material: Elastomer, Polyethylene, Silicone, Polypropylene, Latex

3 By Application: Uterine Prolapse, Urinary Incontinence, Pediatric Urogynecology, Fistula Repair

4 By End User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Clinics, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1 By Vaginal Ring: Adjustable Vaginal Ring, Non-Adjustable Vaginal Ring

2 By Gehrung: Standard Gehrung, Inflatable Gehrung

3 By Cube: Standard Cube, Adjustable Cube

4 By Gellhorn: Standard Gellhorn, Silicone Gellhorn

5 By Other Product Types: Donut Pessary, Hodge Pessary, Biovalve Pessary, Ring Pessary With Support, Pessary With Strap.

What Regional Trends Are Shaping The Vaginal Pessary Market?

Regionally, North America was the largest market for vaginal pessary in 2024, and Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The vaginal pessary product spectrum is far-reaching, with its uses covering an extended geographic expanse including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa. An influx of advancements is in the pipeline, ready to shape this prevalent market.

