Who Is Rahmanullah Lakanwal? Afghan National Named As Shooter Who Attacked National Guard Troops, Says Report

MENAFN - Live Mint) US troops held a person for allegedly shooting at two National Guard members just blocks away from the White House in Washington DC on Wednesday. While US President Donald Trump called the suspect an“animal”, reports claimed that the gunman was identified as Afghan national Rahmanullah Lakanwal.

An official confirmation is still awaited on the identity of the gunman arrested after shooting two National Guard members in Washington.

The shooting in Washington DC happened roughly two blocks northwest of the White House near a metro station, the Associated Press reported. The suspect of the shooting was arrested and taken into custody minutes after the incident. The identities of the two National Guardsmen, too, have not been made public yet.

Who is Rahmanullah Lakanwal?

Law enforcement officials told the New York Post that the crazed gunman who shot two National Guard troops near the White House on Wednesday was identified as a 29-year-old Afghan national named Rahmanullah Lakanwal.

Rahmanullah Lakanwal had come to the US during the US' 2021 Afghanistan withdrawal, law enforcement sources told The Post.

Rahmanullah Lakanwal was allegedly lying in wait before he rounded the corner near the Farragut West Metro Station in Northwest DC around 2:15 pm (local time), then opened fire, striking a woman guard in the chest before shooting her in the head, according to law enforcement sources.

Lakanwal was then allegedly fired at and struck the second guard - until a third guard stationed nearby rushed to the area and took him down, the sources added.

The suspect was reportedly shot four times and was“hauled away nearly naked in an ambulance and acted alone,” the report added.

Lakanwal had reportedly entered the US under Operation Allies Welcome and resettled in Bellingham, Washington.

Troops held the suspect

After hearing the gunfire, other troops in the area ran over and held down the shooter after he was shot, Jeffrey Carroll, an executive assistant DC police chief, said.

“It appears to be a lone gunman who raised a firearm and ambushed these members of the National Guard,” Carroll said, adding that it was not clear whether one of the Guard members or a law enforcement officer shot the suspect.

“At this point, we have no other suspects,” Carroll said at a news conference.

'Potential act of terrorism'

Law enforcement sources told the Post that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is initially treating the shooting as a "potential act of terrorism."

DC Mayor Muriel Bowser told reporters Wednesday afternoon it was a“targeted shooting” in which one individual“appeared to target these guardsmen.”

The shooting, described as an“ambush,” erupted near Farragut Square in Northwest DC, a bustling area filled with retail stores and restaurants.

Trump calls suspect 'animal'

In a post on TRUTH social media, US President Donald Trump said,“The animal that shot the two National Guardsmen, with both being critically wounded, and now in two separate hospitals, is also severely wounded, but regardless, will pay a very steep price.”

“God bless our Great National Guard, and all of our Military and Law Enforcement. These are truly Great People. I, as President of the United States, and everyone associated with the Office of the Presidency, am with you!,” he added.