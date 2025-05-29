403
US starts to withdraw Chinese students visa
(MENAFN) US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in a statement on Wednesday said that the State Department will start cancelling visas of Chinese pupils.
Rubio in the announcement said, “under President (Donald) Trump’s leadership, the U.S. State Department will work with the Department of Homeland Security to aggressively revoke visas for Chinese students, including those with connections to the Chinese Communist Party or studying in critical fields.”
Additionally, saying “we will also revise visa criteria to enhance scrutiny of all future visa applications from the People’s Republic of China and Hong Kong.”
Previously in this year, the government cancelled the visas of thousands of international pupils, as well as some specified for partaking in Palestinian supporting university rallies or writing Op-Eds condemning Israel.
The previous week, the Trump government additionally started to stop to withdraw Harvard University's permission to register international pupils. A federal judge has momentarily stopped the decision.
