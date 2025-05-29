403
Huawei and Emirates Collaborate to Launch HarmonyOS 5 Smartwatch App, Ushering in a New Era of Seamless, Smart Travel
(MENAFN- Golin Mena) Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 29, 2025 — In a significant step towards redefining the digital travel experience, Huawei and Emirates have announced the global launch of Emirates’ HarmonyOS 5 smartwatch app. The launch underscores the close collaboration between the tech giant and the world’s largest international airline, reinforcing their shared commitment to innovation, customer-centric technology, and enhanced travel convenience, particularly for the Chinese market.
Following the MoU renewal between both parties at the 2025 Arabian Travel Market (ATM) in Dubai, Emirates becomes one of the first global airline brands to integrate its services with Huawei’s next-generation HarmonyOS 5 operating system. This move marks a pivotal milestone in the partnership between two global leaders, reflecting a shared ambition to elevate the travel experience through connected, intelligent solutions.
The new Emirates HarmonyOS 5 smartwatch app is designed to make travel planning and in-flight services more intuitive. From real-time flight updates and itinerary overviews to mobile boarding pass, the app allows Huawei smartwatch users to seamlessly access Emirates services at a glance. Integrated directly into Huawei’s device ecosystem, the app benefits from HarmonyOS 5 Services, delivering instant access, seamless cross-device continuity, and an AI-enhanced user experience — all without needing to open or download third-party applications.
“Partnering with Emirates is a testament to our commitment to revolutionizing the digital landscape,” said Mr. William Hu, Managing Director of the Consumer Business Group for Middle East and Africa Eco Development and Operation “The launch of the Emirates smartwatch app on HarmonyOS 5 is a milestone in delivering smart, personalized, and immersive travel experiences. By combining Huawei’s technological innovation with Emirates’ premium customer service, we are redefining how users engage with global travel brands—right from their wrists.”
“Huawei’s expertise in building seamless smart ecosystems enables Emirates to connect with travelers across key markets, particularly China, in powerful new ways,” added Orhan Abbas, Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations (Far East) at Emirates. “With the new Emirates smartwatch app on HarmonyOS 5, we are enhancing real-time engagement and unlocking smarter, more personalized journeys for our customers, further strengthening our global reach and service excellence.”
The collaboration also includes joint efforts to enhance and optimize the Emirates App on HUAWEI AppGallery to ensure improved performance and stability across all Huawei smart devices, co-promote key campaigns such as Emirates’ upcoming route launches to Shenzhen and Hangzhou in July to amplify reach within the Chinese market, and develop co-created content and integrated marketing initiatives tailored to digitally savvy travelers across the MENA region and mainland China. Available now on Huawei smartwatches, the Emirates app serves as a seamless extension of the airline’s digital services, offering a tailored experience built for convenience and real-time engagement.
This launch marks yet another milestone in Emirates and Huawei’s groundbreaking collaboration, reaffirming their commitment to future-forward travel experiences powered by AI, ecosystem synergy, and data-driven innovation.
