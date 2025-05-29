Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Muhammad Yunus Accuses Indian Media of Disinformation

2025-05-29 08:20:54
(MENAFN) Muhammad Yunus, the chief adviser of Bangladesh's provisional government, has strongly criticized Indian media, alleging they are “spreading false and misleading propaganda” about a supposed conflict between his administration and the country's military forces.

In a statement shared on social media this Tuesday, Yunus condemned the coverage as “wholly inaccurate and irresponsible.”

He asserted that “these articles are part of a coordinated disinformation campaign” orchestrated by elements of India’s right-wing media, aiming to “delegitimize Bangladesh’s transitional leadership.”

Yunus emphasized the deliberate nature of this campaign and its potential to destabilize the fragile political environment in Bangladesh.

Yunus, who earned the Nobel Peace Prize, assumed leadership of the interim administration in August of the previous year.

This shift in governance occurred after Premier Sheikh Hasina stepped down amid a wave of intense demonstrations.

Since her resignation, Hasina has been living in India.

Despite Yunus's allegations against Indian media for promoting “disinformation,” the narrative of a deteriorating relationship between him, the military, and local political factions was first reported by Bangladeshi news outlets and international sources.

These reports point to rising frustration over the postponement of general elections.

In response, Yunus has consistently reiterated that the next election will take place in 2026, stressing the necessity of implementing essential reforms beforehand.

