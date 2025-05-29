Qatar Philatelic, Numismatic Centre Reveals Display Of World Cup 2022 Stamps
Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Philatelic and Numismatic Centre revealed on Thursday its exhibition of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 stamps in collaboration with Qatar Postal Services Company (Qatar Post).
The display, running for two months, showcases the achievements of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 through a collection of commemorative stamps, in addition to medals and postal packaging themed on the event.
It features six glass display boxes, each containing 16 sections presenting FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 stamps alongside a selection of sports-themed stamps.
Informational brochures in both Arabic and English accompany the display.
The Center invites the public, particularly stamp and sports enthusiasts, to visit the display at the Qatar Post headquarters.
The Qatar Philatelic and Numismatic Centre is dedicated to promoting the hobby of stamp and coin collecting, fostering its development, and providing its members with the resources and opportunities to practice it.
