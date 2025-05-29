Nova Lux DR Unveils Exclusive May Real Estate Collection Across The Dominican Republic

RIVIERA LAKES

MAKAI RESIDENCES

OASIS BAY

Modern Tropical Estate Casa De Campo

Altum Business Center

Nova Lux DR Properties announces its selection of premier real estate offerings and commercial spaces in the Dominican Republic's most sought-after locales.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Nova Lux DR Properties is proud to announce its curated selection of premier real estate offerings for May 2025, featuring a diverse array of luxury residences and commercial spaces in the Dominican Republic's most sought-after locales. This month's portfolio includes beachfront condominiums, serene lakeside apartments, opulent villas, and a state-of-the-art business center, catering to discerning investors and lifestyle enthusiasts alike.Makai Residences – Cap CanaNestled in the heart of Cap Cana, Makai Residences with 110 units offer one- and two-bedroom units that epitomize luxury living. Residents enjoy private beachfront access, infinity pools, a world-class wellness center, gourmet dining, and co-working spaces. Managed by Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Makai provides a seamless blend of comfort and investment potential. Prices start at $180,000 USD.Oasis Bay – Cana BayOasis Bay presents 172 meticulously designed one-bedroom apartments in the exclusive enclave of Cana Bay. Surrounded by lush landscapes and offering amenities such as private pools, a rooftop bar, full-service spa, and direct access to white-sand beaches, Oasis Bay is a sanctuary of elegance and comfort, managed by Melia. Starting at $195,000 USD.Riviera Lakes – Cap CanaExperience tranquility and modern luxury in Riviera Lakes' one to three-bedroom apartments. This boutique development features only 32 units, each with expansive terraces overlooking serene lakes. Amenities include a resort-style pool, gym, outdoor yoga area, and walking trails. Property managed by HMS Vacation Rental. Prices begin at $275,000 USD.Cana Essence- Cap CanaThis boutique residential development epitomizes modern luxury, blending contemporary design with the serene beauty of the Caribbean. Cana Essence is a meticulously planned community comprising 43 elegantly designed apartments, offering one, two three-bedroom configurations. Each unit boasts high-quality finishes, spacious layouts, and options for terraces or private gardens, catering to a variety of lifestyle preferences. Prices start at $280,000 USD.Residencias del Parque Villa – Cap CanaLocated within a gated community, Residencias del Parque offers pre-construction villas with four bedrooms, ensuite baths, a gym, and private pools. Residents benefit from access to Juanillo Beach, Cap Cana Marina, and exclusive club memberships. Starting at $1,650,000 USD.Corales Golf Estate Villa – Punta CanaThis pre-construction estate villa is situated along the prestigious Corales Golf Course. Designed for luxury and privacy, the villa offers expansive living spaces, state-of-the-art amenities, and breathtaking golf course views. Pricing available upon request.Casa de Campo Modern Tropical Estate Villa – La RomanaEmbrace modern tropical living in this exquisite estate within Casa de Campo. The villa features contemporary design, lush gardens, and access to world-class amenities, including golf courses, a marina, and fine dining. Pricing available upon request.ALTUM Business Center – Punta Cana VillageIntroducing ALTUM Business Center, a premier commercial development offering 53 luxury units in the heart of Punta Cana Village. Ideal for flagship boutiques, professional offices, and wellness centers, ALTUM boasts modern architecture, high-quality finishes, and strategic positioning near the Punta Cana International Airport. Units can be reserved with a $5,000 USD fee, with a flexible payment plan extending through the end of 2026.Nova Lux DR continues to redefine luxury living and investment opportunities in the Dominican Republic. For more information on these exclusive properties, visit

Nataly Blumberg

NB Communications

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.