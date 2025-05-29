Radhika Apte On Her Next Sister Midnight: 'A Film Where You Get To Experiment'
She said, "It felt very exciting. It was very honest. Karan just had written exactly what he wanted to make without thinking about other things. Like, what would commercial producers think of it? It was solely his vision. There is such sparse dialogue, a lot had to be conveyed through just face and body. I thought that this is that kind of a film where you get to experiment, you really get to try something new.”
Sharing his experience of working with Radhika, the filmmaker revealed,“It was the greatest relationship and collaboration I've had with an actor ever. And it was like having the best imaginary friend to play with."
"The types of performances I go after are quite specific. It's all behavioural and about removing the intellectual approach to it. Everything Uma does is sort of impulsive and in the present moment. With Radhika, my work was to constantly root ourselves in the body, in the present moment, and react from instinct and intuition.” he added.
Penned and helmed by Karan Kandhari, "Sister Midnight" has been backed by Alastair Clark, along with Anna Griffin and Alan McAlex.
Featuring Radhika along with Ashok Pathak, Chhaya Kadam, Smita Tambe, and Navya Sawant, the drama has been edited by Napoleon Stratogiannakis and camera work performed by Sverre Sørdal.
"Sister Midnight" bagged the nomination for 'Outstanding British Debut' at BAFTA Awards 2025.
In addition to this, the project was also nominated for the Golden Camera Award in Director's Fortnight during Cannes 2025.
Set against the backdrop of Mumbai's dense urban life, "Sister Midnight" is scheduled to reach the cinema halls on May 30.
