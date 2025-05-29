VIAVI And 3-GIS Partnership Enables Faster, More Accurate Fiber Fault Location At Windstream Wholesale

CHANDLER, Ariz., May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- VIAVI Solutions Inc. (VIAVI) (NASDAQ: VIAV ) and 3-GIS , a market-leading fiber network design and management software provider, today announced a partnership to empower businesses with faster, more accurate fiber fault location capabilities, while also leveraging customers' existing Geographic Information System (GIS) investments. The combined solution, currently deployed at Windstream Wholesale, automates the current manual processes, offering significant advantages in improving network maintenance, minimizing downtime, increasing revenue and reducing cost. VIAVI, 3-GIS and Windstream will discuss this joint solution and its customer benefits in a webinar hosted by the Fiber Broadband Association on June 12, 2025.

Fiber deployment is on the rise across transport networks, data centers, enterprises and home broadband. Demand is surging to support AI/ML, high-performance computing and other advanced technologies. Building out fiber networks is costly and time-consuming, and even slight degradations can have a significant effect on the end user's quality of experience, making fault identification and resolution critical to the network operator's financial performance.

VIAVI and 3-GIS have integrated the VIAVI ONMSi Remote Fiber Test System (RFTS) with 3-GIS's robust geospatial capabilities, speeding up the network technician's work to identify and resolve issues during network operations and maintenance. The VIAVI and 3-GIS integrated solution has been successfully implemented at Windstream Wholesale, as part of Windstream Wholesale's Intelligent Converged Optical Network (ICON).

Designed for rapid deployment on any existing fiber, the solution provides instant detection of full- or partial-cut impairments, allowing companies such as Windstream Wholesale to take action before their dark fiber customers identify a fiber issue. Significant reductions in repair times are also achieved by dispatching the right technician and test equipment the first time. Further, the integration allows Windstream Wholesale to correlate alarms directly to a specific client's service, enabling them to proactively notify the customer that action is already being taken before the customer calls in faults.

This combination of ONMSi with 3-GIS streamlines maintenance and repair operations by providing a single source of information to a technician, eliminating any conflicting data from different sources and speeding fault resolution.

"Fiber network technicians face immense pressure to deploy and maintain high-speed networks efficiently while minimizing downtime. Identifying and resolving faults quickly is critical to ensuring reliable service for end customers," said Russell Taws, Director, Fiber and Access Solutions, VIAVI. "We are excited to partner with a fellow industry leader in 3-GIS to deliver advanced fault identification and location, empowering technicians with precise, real-time insights to resolve issues faster, reduce unnecessary troubleshooting and ultimately deliver a seamless connectivity experience."

"This partnership represents a powerful fusion of VIAVI's diagnostic precision and 3-GIS's geospatial intelligence," said Dustin Sutton, Chief Marketing Officer, 3-GIS. "For our customers, the result is transformative: faster, automated fault resolution that directly translates into minimized downtime, optimized field operations and stronger SLA performance. We're enabling service providers to not only maintain their networks more efficiently but also to solidify their reputation for reliability and maximize the strategic value of their 3-GIS platform."

"This integration between VIAVI and 3-GIS systems automates what was a completely manual process," said Glen Grochowski, Director, Windstream Wholesale Engineering "It has allowed us to automate fiber fault detection, streamline fault response, and speed technician dispatch, reducing our operational costs and service downtime."

Through this collaboration, service providers can maximize their current GIS investments while enhancing the speed and accuracy of fault location, ultimately improving network operations and customer satisfaction.

About VIAVI

VIAVI (NASDAQ: VIAV ) is a global provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for telecommunications, cloud, enterprises, first responders, military, aerospace and railway. VIAVI is also a leader in light management technologies for 3D sensing, anti-counterfeiting, consumer electronics, industrial, automotive, government and aerospace applications. Learn more about VIAVI at . Follow us on VIAVI Perspectives , LinkedIn and YouTube .

About 3-GIS

3-GIS provides web-based solutions for telecom network design, management, and deployment. Its advanced geospatial platform enables companies to visualize and optimize their network assets, helping telecom organizations scale faster and manage their resources more effectively. 3-GIS empowers businesses to build smarter networks, reduce costs, and improve service quality. Learn more about 3-GIS at or follow on LinkedIn for the latest news.

About Windstream Wholesale

Windstream Wholesale (WW) is an innovative optical technology leader that delivers fast, flexible, and customized wavelength and dark fiber solutions to carriers, content providers, and hyperscalers in the U.S. and Canada. WW is one of three brands managed by Windstream. The company's quality-first approach connects customers to new opportunities and possibilities by delivering a full suite of advanced communications services. Windstream also offers fiber-based broadband to residential and small business customers in 18 states as well as managed cloud communications and security services to mid-to-large enterprises and government entities across the U.S. Windstream is a privately held company headquartered in Little Rock, Ark. Additional information about WW is available at windstreamwholesale. Follow us LinkedIn @Windstream.

Media Inquiries:

Grand Bridges

Emma Jenkins

[email protected]

+1 415 800 4529

