Vertiv Showcases Latest AI Innovations And Customer Insights At Datacloud Global Congress 2025

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Immersive tech experiences, talent development initiatives, and customer success stories highlight Vertiv's leadership in AI-ready digital infrastructure

Vertiv (NYSE: VRT), a global leader in critical digital infrastructure, is set to take centre stage at the 20th edition of Datacloud Global Congress, on June 3-5 in Cannes, France, a landmark event that marks two decades of driving growth across the ICT ecosystem. Vertiv will join industry leaders and customers to explore the infrastructure demands of AI and HPC (high-performance computing), the growth of emerging markets, and the evolving talent landscape. At stand #94 , Vertiv will unveil its latest innovations and provide access to next-gen digital critical infrastructure, with key experts on hand to share insights on AI-ready solutions and services.

Vertiv CEO Giordano (Gio) Albertazzi will provide his perspective into the impact of AI on data centre business models, scalability challenges and flexible deployment models during the keynote panel and will discuss the impact of AI and HPC demands on the future of data centers.

Karsten Winther, president of Vertiv EMEA says,“It's essential for the data center industry to innovate and adapt with the fast-paced advancements in AI. By adopting modular designs, cutting-edge cooling solutions, and flexible power management, data centers can meet AI's computational needs and promote reliable growth in the digital era.”

At the Vertiv stand, attendees can immerse themselves in the VertivTM XR app, explore the Virtual Showroom, and participate in exclusive VR Guided Tours. These experiences offer virtual interaction with the latest power and thermal management solutions designed for AI applications, showcasing their capabilities through virtual and augmented reality, giving attendees the unique opportunity to preview Vertiv's advanced products and solutions designed to power and cool the most demanding AI workloads.

Vertiv will contribute to these key sessions:

3rd June, 17:40 – 17:50 pm CET, Salon Croisette

Join, as he shares practical insights on talent development in the digital infrastructure sector, drawing from his own career journey. As one of the sponsors of the Talent in Tech initiative, Vertiv will also take part in dedicated workshops on June 4 and 5, offering perspectives on workforce development in the fast-evolving data center industry.

4th June, 10:55 –11:40 am CET, Keynote Theatre, Palais des Festivals,

Joinand other industry experts from CBRE, NTT Global, VIRTUS Data Centers, Digital Realty and Oracle for this must-attend session focusing on the impact of AI on data centre business models.

4th June, 16:15 – 16:55 pm CET, Keynote Theatre, Palais des Festivals

Joinand other industry experts for this key session focusing on how technological advancements are impacting data center design, increasing the need for flexible and scalable solutions.

5th June, 11:25 – 11:40 pm CET, Innovation Stage, Palais des Festivals

Join, to learn how Polar DC is deploying 12 MW of AI-ready capacity, easily scalable to 50MW. Powered entirely by hydro energy, the facility leverages Vertiv's integrated solutions and latest power and cooling technologies to support AI and HPC workloads with maximum efficiency.

Vertiv is also shortlisted in 5 categories for the: Commitment to Diversity and Talent Development, two nominations for Best AI Innovation, one with Compass Datacenters; also, two nominations for Young Talent of the Year.

For more information on Vertiv's attendance at Datacloud Global Congress, visit Vertiv