LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Morocco, known for its rich agricultural heritage, has long been a key player in the global olive oil industry. Over recent years, however, the olive oil sector has faced significant challenges, mainly due to the country's ongoing struggle with climate change. With droughts and extreme heat becoming more frequent and severe, Morocco's olive oil production has steadily declined, raising concerns within the industry.Despite these obstacles, Morocco Gold , a leading producer of premium extra virgin olive oil (EVOO), has remained steadfast in its commitment to producing some of the finest olive oils in the world. The company's dedication to sustainability, quality, and innovation has allowed it to navigate the industry's challenges, ensuring its place at the forefront of Morocco's olive oil production.Challenges Facing Morocco's Olive Oil IndustryThe 2024/2025 olive oil harvest season has been challenging for Morocco. Experts project a significant decline in olive oil production, estimating the country will produce just 90,000 metric tons of olive oil – a steep fall from the five-year average of 141,600 metric tons. This sharp decline is primarily due to the ongoing drought conditions and rising temperatures, which have impacted the quality and quantity of olives harvested.This decrease in output is alarming for Morocco, which has traditionally been one of the world's top producers and exporters of olive oil. Olive trees in Morocco require consistent rainfall to thrive, and the extended dry periods have taken their toll. Farmers have struggled to adapt to these changing conditions, making it more challenging to cultivate olives at the scale and quality expected of the country's olive oil industry.Morocco Gold's Response to the CrisisWhile Morocco's broader olive oil industry has been facing hardships, Morocco Gold has continued to thrive by embracing sustainability and technological innovation. The company has implemented advanced farming practices, including drip irrigation and water-saving technologies, to ensure their olive trees are adequately nourished, even in extreme weather conditions.In addition to these adaptive strategies, Morocco Gold has focused on producing high-quality extra virgin olive oil that meets the highest standards. The company's efforts are focused on maintaining production levels and ensuring the quality of the oil remains exceptional, regardless of the challenges.Despite the difficulties, the 2024/2025 harvest is a testament to Morocco Gold's commitment to excellence. Their latest batch of EVOO boasts an impressive polyphenol content of 652 mg/kg, a key indicator of the oil's health benefits and richness. Furthermore, the acidity level is remarkably low at just 0.37%, far exceeding industry standards. This high-quality oil reflects the care and attention given to every step of the production process, from tree cultivation to bottling.SustainabilitySustainability is at the heart of Morocco Gold's ethos. The company understands that the future of olive oil production depends on preserving the land and the resources it relies on. By focusing on sustainable farming techniques, Morocco Gold has ensured the future of its olive oil production and set an example for other producers to follow.Their commitment to sustainability is evident in their use of organic farming practices, minimal use of pesticides, and focus on soil health. In addition, the company uses environmentally friendly packaging, reinforcing its dedication to reducing its carbon footprint and promoting sustainability throughout the supply chain.Leading the Way in Moroccan Olive OilDespite the significant challenges Morocco's olive oil industry faces, Morocco Gold has continued to lead the way in producing some of the finest extra virgin olive oil in the world. The company's commitment to quality, sustainability, and innovation has allowed it to overcome the difficulties posed by climate change, ensuring that consumers can still enjoy premium EVOO produced in Morocco.As global demand for high-quality olive oil continues to rise, Morocco Gold's position as a leader in the industry is more critical than ever. By prioritising quality and sustainability, the company supports the local economy and the agricultural community and ensures that Morocco's olive oil industry remains competitive internationally.Looking forward, Morocco Gold will continue to innovate and adapt to the evolving challenges of the olive oil industry. With an unwavering commitment to excellence, the company is well-positioned to thrive, even in the face of adversity, and to continue offering premium extra virgin olive oil to the world.

