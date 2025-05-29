403
Philippine Durian Gains Entry into Egyptian Market
(MENAFN) The Philippine durian has officially gained entry into the Egyptian market, the Department of Agriculture’s Bureau of Plant Industry announced.
“This development, confirmed on May 18, 2025, marks the successful conclusion of nearly two years of technical negotiations, pest risk assessments, and regulatory cooperation between the Philippines and Egypt,” the bureau shared in a social media statement on Wednesday afternoon.
The bureau emphasized that this fresh market access demonstrates the country’s adherence to regulatory standards and growing international trust in its plant health and safety systems.
The journey toward this achievement started in June 2023 when the Philippines formally declared its intention to export fresh durian to Egypt.
Since then, the bureau has worked closely with Egypt’s Central Administration for Plant Quarantine, collaboratively resolving critical issues related to pest monitoring, phytosanitary safeguards, and export procedures.
Highlighting the booming demand for Philippine durian worldwide, the bureau revealed that the country shipped 14,156.87 metric tons of fresh durian in 2024—a staggering 199.23 percent surge compared to 2023.
