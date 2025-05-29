Agilis Robotics Achieves Milestone With World's First Robotic-Assisted En Bloc Resection Of Bladder Tumour In Collaboration With CUHK

Pictured with the Intilume System (from left) Professor Kwok Ka-wai, Co-Founder of Agilis Robotics and Professor in the Department of Mechanical and Automation Engineering at CUHK, Professor Ng Chi-fai, Tzu Leung Ho Professor of Urology, and Dr Peter Chiu Ka-fung, Associate Professor in the Division of Urology.

Conventional resection loop used to perform bladder tumour resection (left) versus the pair of flexible robotic instruments developed by Agilis Robotics (right).

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 29 May 2025 - Hong Kong-based Agilis Robotics has reached a major milestone in surgical innovation with the successful completion of the world's first robotic-assisted en bloc resection of bladder tumour (ERBT) in patients. This clinical trial, conducted with The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK), highlights the Intilume System's potential to improve precision and safety in minimally invasive surgeries.The trial, conducted since December 2022, involved eight patients with bladder tumours. All procedures achieved complete tumour removal, and six patients who completed 30-day post-surgery observations showed satisfactory recovery. Two patients remain under observation, with all participants discharged within 12 days.The Intilume System is a robotic surgical platform designed to improve precision and stability in minimally invasive procedures. Featuring two dextrous and miniaturised robotic arms (2.8mm3.5mm in diameter), it enables accurate en bloc tumour resections in confined spaces. Its intuitive controls can reduce reliance on manual dexterity, shorten the learning curve, and enhance outcomes for complex procedures like ERBT.Bladder cancer is among the 10 most common cancers globally, with 75% of cases being non-muscle-invasive. ERBT is more effective than conventional transurethral resection (TURBT) in reducing recurrence but requires high surgical expertise and carries bleeding and bladder perforation risks. The Intilume System improves stability and precision, minimizing these risks., Associate Professor in CUHK's Division of Urology, remarked:'The robotic system increases the stability of ERBT operations, reducing the risks of bleeding and perforation, and enhancing surgical precision. It helps lower the risk of recurrence due to residual tumour tissue and speed up patient recovery.The Intilume System has potential applications beyond bladder cancer, including gastrointestinal, prostate, uterine, and biliary surgeries. Its compatibility with standard endoscopes and adaptable design makes it a versatile tool across various specialties.This milestone underscores Agilis Robotics' commitment to advancing precision in minimally invasive surgery.

