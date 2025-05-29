403
Rising COVID-19 Variant Sparks Concerns in Australia
(MENAFN) A newly emerging COVID-19 strain is contributing to an increase in infections across Australia.
Health authorities have expressed concern that this variant might significantly impact the upcoming winter respiratory season, according to a report by local media outlet on Thursday.
This strain, named NB.1.8.1, was recently classified by the World Health Organization as a "variant under monitoring."
The classification comes in light of its expanding presence worldwide and specific features that may distinguish it from previous versions of the virus.
Due to a decrease in the number of individuals undergoing testing, tracking the virus’s prevalence has become more challenging.
Nonetheless, existing information indicates that by late May, infection rates in Australia were gradually climbing.
Genomic analysis has verified that NB.1.8.1 is steadily gaining ground within the country.
Sequencing data collected up to May 6 reveals that the presence of this strain varied across states — from under 10 percent in South Australia to over 40 percent in Victoria.
In Western Australia, wastewater monitoring has revealed that NB.1.8.1 is now the predominant variant in samples gathered from the capital city, Perth.
This finding underscores its rising dominance in the region.
On a global scale, NB.1.8.1 is also spreading, especially throughout parts of Asia, prompting health organizations around the world to increase surveillance efforts.
By the end of April, NB.1.8.1 had already become the most common strain in places like Hong Kong and China.
