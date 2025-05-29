Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
8 Palestinians Martyred In Israeli Airstrikes On Jabalia And Al-Tuffah Neighborhood In Gaza Strip

2025-05-29 04:01:43
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Eight Palestinian civilians were martyred and others injured early Thursday as a result of airstrikes carried out by the Israeli occupation army on northern Gaza Strip and Gaza City.
Medical sources said that seven civilians were martyred and several others injured in an Israeli airstrike that targeted a home and a kindergarten sheltering displaced persons in Jabalia Al-Balad, in northern Gaza.
Local sources, quoting eyewitnesses, said that the bodies of martyrs, including women and children, were lying in the streets of Beit Lahia in northern Gaza as a result of Israeli bombings and airstrikes in the area, while medical and emergency crews were unable to reach them.
In Gaza City, medical sources confirmed at least one person was martyred, with several others injured or missing under the rubble, following an Israeli airstrike on a family home in Al-Sha'af area of ​​Al-Tuffah neighborhood, northeast of Gaza City.
According to sources in the Ministry of Health, the number of people martyred due to Israeli airstrikes on various parts of Gaza since dawn Wednesday has reached 71.
The total death toll from the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip has risen to 54,084 martyrs and 123,308 injuries since Oct. 7, 2023.
The Israeli occupation resumed its aggression on Gaza on March 18, after a two-month ceasefire that came into effect on Jan. 19. However, the occupation violated the terms of the ceasefire throughout those two months, continuing its bombardment of various areas across Gaza, which is experiencing an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe.

