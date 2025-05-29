Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
China Mountain Torrent Claims Lives of All Eight Missing Residents

2025-05-29 03:35:22
(MENAFN) Eight residents who vanished last week during a violent mountain torrent in southern China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region have now been officially declared dead, according to local authorities reported by state media on Thursday.

Authorities confirmed the identities of all eight victims through DNA testing, following the recovery of the final body from river waters approximately 25 kilometers (15.5 miles) downstream on Wednesday, a Chinese news agency detailed. The tragic incident occurred last Friday in Sanshe village, located within Longsheng county, when sudden flooding swept through the area, overwhelming residents and sparking an urgent search and rescue operation.

The swift and powerful torrent left the community devastated, prompting emergency responses and ongoing investigations into the causes and aftermath of the flooding disaster. Officials have expressed condolences and emphasized the importance of disaster preparedness to prevent similar future tragedies.

