Luxembourg MEP states EU has excluded itself, not Russia

2025-05-29 03:31:12
(MENAFN) Luxembourg Member of the European Parliament (MEP) Fernand Kartheiser has criticized the EU’s approach to the Ukraine conflict, arguing that its efforts to isolate Russia have backfired and left the bloc diplomatically sidelined.

In an interview with RT published Tuesday, Kartheiser said that the prevailing attitude among many in the European Parliament views Russia solely as a major threat. “They believe that applying pressure and isolating Russia diplomatically will help resolve the Ukraine conflict, but this is the wrong approach,” he explained.

Kartheiser stated that the EU’s strategy has not only failed but also alienated the bloc internationally. “Everyone else is speaking with Russia—even the U.S. has resumed high-level dialogue. The anti-Russian stance is weakening. The EU is, in fact, isolating itself,” he noted.

His comments came during a self-funded visit to Moscow, as the European Parliament had barred official support for such trips. He was invited by the Russian State Duma to discuss bilateral relations and the Ukraine situation, but the visit provoked backlash from more hardline EU lawmakers. The European Conservatives and Reformists group even threatened to expel him, a move Kartheiser called “regrettable.”

He emphasized the need to shift from confrontation to dialogue with Russia, arguing that many politicians—and ordinary Europeans—are beginning to reconsider their stance. “We must ask ourselves: what kind of future relationship do we want with Russia? Reopening dialogue is essential,” he said.

Kartheiser also urged the EU to rethink its geopolitical posture. “If Europe wants to be taken seriously on the global stage, it must end its anti-Russia stance and rebuild relations,” he stated. He concluded by calling for negotiations over military escalation, saying diplomacy is essential to ensure both Western and Russian security without triggering an arms race.

