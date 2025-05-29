SX Bet Bets Big On Berachain: Bringing Web3 Sports Betting To Bera

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SX Bet is the fastest-growing on-chain betting exchange-built for the future of sports and crypto.

Toronto, Canada, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SX Bet has officially launched on Berachain, marking the next milestone in its cross-chain expansion strategy. With over 2 million bets placed, $675 million wagered, and 93% year-over-year growth in volume, SX Bet is reshaping the future of sports betting - and Berachain is the next big stage.





SX Bet's Berachain launch comes with a unique incentive structure designed to reward bettors for their activity. Users can now place bets using the native $HONEY stablecoin and earn $SXBRT, a receipt token that can be staked to the SX Vault on BeraHub to generate weekly yields in $BGT, Berachain's governance token. The more you win, the more you earn.

SX Bet will be hosting a summer Berachain betting tournament with a 69,420 bet credit prize pool from May 31 - July 14th and airdropping bet credits to top Berachain communities.









But the Berachain deployment is not just about incentives. It's about creating a scalable global liquidity hub for bettors and builders alike. Builders can leverage SX liquidity to launch their own custom betting frontends and experiences.

“SX Bet isn't just a single dApp - it's a betting protocol anyone can build on. With this Berachain launch, we're not just growing SX, we're growing the entire Web3 betting ecosystem,” said Andrew Young, SX Bet Project Lead.

The cross-chain architecture enables shared liquidity across multiple blockchains, allowing users to place bets on their preferred chain without sacrificing odds or depth.

Already the top sports betting dApp by volume on Arbitrum, SX Bet has achieved sustained growth without relying on ongoing incentives - proving that sharp odds, fast UX, and a product-first approach win. Bettors choose SX for its peer-to-peer, non-custodial, on-chain model - a platform with the best odds, deepest liquidity, and a clear message: winners are welcome.

SX Bet is setting the standard for scalable sports betting infrastructure in Web3.

For bettors: more rewards, deeper liquidity, and better odds.

For builders: a plug-and-play liquidity engine to leverage and build upon.

For chains: a sticky, high-volume dApp proven to drive user growth and retention.

Start betting and earning on Berachain today: bera.bet



About SX Bet:

SX Bet is the fastest-growing on-chain betting exchange-built for the future of sports and crypto. All bets are peer-to-peer, the platform is non-custodial, and all bets are on-chain -offering a secure, trustless, and transparent betting experience. Built on the SX Network and now live on Arbitrum and Berachain, SX Bet is cementing its position as the global liquidity hub for sports betting. Learn more atText> .

SX bet is not available in the United States or other restricted regions.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.



