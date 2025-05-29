403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Top Putin aide says Trump ‘underinformed’ on Ukrainian attacks against Russian residents
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump appears to be misinformed about the reasons behind Russia’s recent strikes on Ukraine, according to Yury Ushakov, a senior adviser to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Ushakov suggested Trump is unaware of what Russia describes as a growing number of Ukrainian attacks on Russian civilian areas.
Earlier this week, Trump criticized Moscow twice, claiming that Putin had “gone absolutely crazy” for launching “missiles and drones into cities in Ukraine for no reason.” He further warned that the Russian leader was “playing with fire.”
Responding to these remarks in an interview released Wednesday, Ushakov said the Kremlin had taken note of Trump’s comments but believes the US president is not fully briefed on the broader context of the conflict. Specifically, he claimed Trump likely hasn't been informed about “massive terrorist attacks” allegedly carried out by Ukraine against Russian civilian areas.
Ushakov asserted that Russia’s military responses are aimed strictly at “military infrastructure or defense-related targets,” and are retaliatory in nature. He emphasized that Moscow is not initiating attacks on civilians.
Ukraine has significantly increased drone strikes inside Russian territory in recent weeks. The Russian Defense Ministry reported intercepting more than 2,300 Ukrainian drones in the past week alone, most far from the frontline. On Wednesday, 42 Ukrainian drones were shot down over Moscow and nearby areas. Although some residential buildings were damaged, no injuries were reported.
In response, Russia launched a wave of precision strikes on Ukrainian facilities such as drone factories, warehouses, airfields, radar sites, and ammunition depots. Russian authorities insist that these retaliatory actions are not aimed at civilians.
Earlier this week, Trump criticized Moscow twice, claiming that Putin had “gone absolutely crazy” for launching “missiles and drones into cities in Ukraine for no reason.” He further warned that the Russian leader was “playing with fire.”
Responding to these remarks in an interview released Wednesday, Ushakov said the Kremlin had taken note of Trump’s comments but believes the US president is not fully briefed on the broader context of the conflict. Specifically, he claimed Trump likely hasn't been informed about “massive terrorist attacks” allegedly carried out by Ukraine against Russian civilian areas.
Ushakov asserted that Russia’s military responses are aimed strictly at “military infrastructure or defense-related targets,” and are retaliatory in nature. He emphasized that Moscow is not initiating attacks on civilians.
Ukraine has significantly increased drone strikes inside Russian territory in recent weeks. The Russian Defense Ministry reported intercepting more than 2,300 Ukrainian drones in the past week alone, most far from the frontline. On Wednesday, 42 Ukrainian drones were shot down over Moscow and nearby areas. Although some residential buildings were damaged, no injuries were reported.
In response, Russia launched a wave of precision strikes on Ukrainian facilities such as drone factories, warehouses, airfields, radar sites, and ammunition depots. Russian authorities insist that these retaliatory actions are not aimed at civilians.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- Wisdomelite Trading Center Launches Custom Risk Control Tools For Traders
- Bitmex Launches Market May-Hem Trading Competition With A 310,000 USDT Prize Pool
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Behavioural Prediction MCP Launches Today: Enabling Personalization For AI-Agents
- Flight3 Turns 4: New HQ, New Exec Team, $10M+ Revenue And 100+ Projects Delivered
CommentsNo comment